Kerkhoven, Minnesota, teenager transported to hospital after crash in Pope County

LONG BEACH — A 17-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash reported Monday morning on Minnesota Highway 29 near Long Beach, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, the Kerkhoven teenager was injured after the 2010 Honda Pilot he was driving crashed into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 29, which was ice- and snow-covered at the time.

The teenager, who was not identified by name in the report. was transported to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for treatment.

The other driver, a 17-year-old male from Alexandria who was not named, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 23000 block of Highway 29.

Glenwood Police and Glacial Lakes Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.