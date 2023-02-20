99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kerkhoven, Minnesota, teenager transported to hospital after crash in Pope County

A 17-year-old from Kerkhoven suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday morning in Long Beach. He was transported to Glacial Ridge Hospital for treatment.

crash.png
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 20, 2023 02:45 PM

LONG BEACH — A 17-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash reported Monday morning on Minnesota Highway 29 near Long Beach, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, the Kerkhoven teenager was injured after the 2010 Honda Pilot he was driving crashed into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 29, which was ice- and snow-covered at the time.

Related:
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday. Both vehicles were driving south on Minnesota Highway 23 when one of the vehicles spun out before they collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
car.crash.jpg
Local
Franklin, Minnesota, man injured in Renville County crash
A crash on Minnesota Highway 19 near Birch Coulee Drive in Morton injured the driver, but he was not transported for treatment, according to a State Patrol report.
March 04, 2023 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
crash.png
Local
Two drivers injured after crash at Renville County intersection north of Fairfax, Minnesota
Two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after their pickup trucks collided in the intersection of Renville County Road 2 and Minnesota Highway 4 early Tuesday morning.
March 01, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Vehicle Crash
Local
Stearns County teen survives crash that destroyed car's front end
The crash occured Monday morning on Stearns County Road 17. Alexis Czeck, 16, suffered only minor injuries.
March 01, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Load More

The teenager, who was not identified by name in the report. was transported to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for treatment.

The other driver, a 17-year-old male from Alexandria who was not named, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 23000 block of Highway 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenwood Police and Glacial Lakes Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown