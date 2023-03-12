Lac qui Parle County wants drivers to stay off road Sunday evening

MADISON — A no travel advisory has been issued by the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office.
High winds and blowing snow are causing roads to ice over.
The Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to stay off the roads unless it's an emergency.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:news@wctrib.com
or phone 320-235-1150
.