Lac qui Parle County wants drivers to stay off road Sunday evening

High winds and blowing snow are making driving treacherous in Lac qui Parle County.

This is the view through the front windshield of a state snowplow on Highway 40 east of Madison, Minnesota, early Sunday evening, March 12, 2023. Residents are asked to stay off the roads in Lac qui Parle County.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 12, 2023 06:54 PM

MADISON — A no travel advisory has been issued by the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office.

High winds and blowing snow are causing roads to ice over.
The Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to stay off the roads unless it's an emergency.

