Lac qui Parle Valley teacher semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year award

Nichole Markworth, an elementary music teacher, is a semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced May 7 in St. Paul.

Lac qui Parle Valley Public Schools logo
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 04, 2023 09:14 AM

MADISON — A Lac qui Parle Valley music teacher is one of 33 semifinalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Nichole Markworth teaches K-6 music at Appleton-Milan Elementary School, in Appleton and Madison-Marietta-Nassau Elementary in Madison.

According to a news release, the field of 33 semifinalists was chosen from an original field of 132 candidates by a panel of 21 community leaders.

Nichole Markworth, teacher, Lac qui Parle Valley Public Schools
Contributed / Paula Kill

The panel will again review the semifinalists’ portfolios and review their video submissions to choose 10-12 finalists.

Candidates for the honor include teachers from the Twin Cities and from rural areas and teach grades from preschool through high school.

The next Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be named at a banquet May 7 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The program is organized and sponsored by Education Minnesota, the statewide educators’ union.

By West Central Tribune staff report
