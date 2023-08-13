Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake Lillian man seriously injured in motorcycle crash northwest of Morton

The crash occurred on Renville County Road 2, about five miles north and west of Morton.

accident.motorcycle.stock.jpg
Motorcycle accident
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 1:55 PM

MORTON — A man from Lake Lillian was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near Morton Saturday morning.

Peter Joseph Verdon, 69, of Lake Lillian, was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. His condition is unknown, according to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, at approximately 11:34 a.m. Saturday, Verdon was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle westbound on Renville County Road 2 and was trying to navigate a curve in the road. Verdon lost control of the motorcycle, which then struck a wooden barrier post along the shoulder of the road. Verdon fell off the motorcycle and down a steep embankment in the north ditch. The motorcycle also came to rest in the north ditch.

Verdon was initially treated at the scene before being airlifted to the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assisting at the scene was the Renville County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Morton Medical Response Unit, Morton Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance, North AirCare and the Olivia Police Department.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
120421.N.WCT.KandiCo2021LevyBudget
Local
Budgets on the Kandiyohi County Board agenda
2h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
willmar-schools-web.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board to meet Aug. 14
4h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
car crash illustration
Local
Two drivers injured in two-vehicle crash near Lake Henry, Minnesota
6h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown