Lake Lillian man seriously injured in motorcycle crash northwest of Morton

MORTON — A man from Lake Lillian was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near Morton Saturday morning.

Peter Joseph Verdon, 69, of Lake Lillian, was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. His condition is unknown, according to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, at approximately 11:34 a.m. Saturday, Verdon was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle westbound on Renville County Road 2 and was trying to navigate a curve in the road. Verdon lost control of the motorcycle, which then struck a wooden barrier post along the shoulder of the road. Verdon fell off the motorcycle and down a steep embankment in the north ditch. The motorcycle also came to rest in the north ditch.

Verdon was initially treated at the scene before being airlifted to the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was the Renville County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Morton Medical Response Unit, Morton Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance, North AirCare and the Olivia Police Department.