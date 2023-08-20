Lake Lillian woman driver involved in fatal Sherburne County crash

CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Clarissa, Minnesota man died in a crash that occurred at 1:11 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 97th Street Southeast in Clear Lake Township, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Jordan Dennis Kramer of Clarissa was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Lindsey Kay Soiseth, 34, of Lake Lillian and traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 10.

A 2018 Infinity Q50 driven by Hunter Michael Buckentine, 23, of Clear Lake was also traveling westbound on Highway 10 at a high rate of speed and rear-ended the Cobalt, pushing it into the north ditch and causing it to roll multiple times.

The Infinity continued on the roadway a short distance before leaving the roadway and crashing into the tree line.

Soiseth received minor injuries in the crash, but did not need to be transported to a hospital. Another passenger, Candice Carmen Pooler, 38, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

Buckentine and his passenger, Trenton Christopher Michels, 21, received minor injuries and did not have to be transported to the hospital.

Neither Kramer nor Pooler were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if Buckentine was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and it is also unknown whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Life Link helicopter, Clear Lake Fire, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.