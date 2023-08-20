Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lake Lillian woman driver involved in fatal Sherburne County crash

A 34-year-old Clarissa, Minnesota man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died in the crash that occurred at 1:11 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township. Clear Lake man driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed rear-ended the first vehicle.

FSA Fatal crash accident
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 10:49 AM

CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Clarissa, Minnesota man died in a crash that occurred at 1:11 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 97th Street Southeast in Clear Lake Township, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Jordan Dennis Kramer of Clarissa was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Lindsey Kay Soiseth, 34, of Lake Lillian and traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 10.

READ MORE

A 2018 Infinity Q50 driven by Hunter Michael Buckentine, 23, of Clear Lake was also traveling westbound on Highway 10 at a high rate of speed and rear-ended the Cobalt, pushing it into the north ditch and causing it to roll multiple times.

The Infinity continued on the roadway a short distance before leaving the roadway and crashing into the tree line.

Soiseth received minor injuries in the crash, but did not need to be transported to a hospital. Another passenger, Candice Carmen Pooler, 38, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buckentine and his passenger, Trenton Christopher Michels, 21, received minor injuries and did not have to be transported to the hospital.

Neither Kramer nor Pooler were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if Buckentine was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and it is also unknown whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Life Link helicopter, Clear Lake Fire, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
A fatality occurred Saturday in a crash between an SUV and semi-truck on Minnesota Highway 40
A 27-year-old man from Marshall, Minnesota, was driving the Honda Pilot and had two passengers riding with him. A 33-year-old man from Florida was driving the Peterbilt semi-truck. The identity of the fatality will be released later Sunday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
24m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
vehicle-crash-2.jpg
Local
ATV versus SUV crash Saturday in Meeker County sends two children to the hospital
The accident occurred at 12:34 p.m. Saturday on Minnesota State Highway 24 in Kingston Township.
2h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
An aerial image of a water control structure that holds water back in a shallow lake bed. The water is filled with green duckweed.
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration near Willmar proves its worth in habitat, stormwater, water quality
After 29 years, the restoration of Grass Lake east of Willmar is providing habitat for waterfowl, turtles and frogs, as well as improving stormwater management and water quality.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
081623.N.WCT.GrassLakeGIF.gif
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration improves flooding issues for the city of Willmar
The restoration project was completed in the fall of 2021 when Kandiyohi County public drainage manager Loren Engelby closed the water control structure to start filling the lake bed.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
Local
July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar
The lights went out in Willmar at approximately 11:28 p.m. July 25 and power was not restored for 56 minutes due to permanent damage to the power lines in the New London area.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Local
Willmar City Council bids adieu to Public Works Director Gary Manzer
Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer on Monday, Aug, 7, attended his final Council meeting before he retires.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A topographical map showing the outline of 80 acres of land of which the Minnesota Army National Guard would like to acquire at least 40 acres from the city of Willmar.
Local
City of Willmar deal with National Guard could move more quickly than expected
The Willmar City Council on Monday approved an updated memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard for a potential trade of 80 acres in the Willmar Industrial Park for the Guard facilities on North Business 71.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar mayor delays decision on mall location for city hall
The Willmar City Council approved a motion at its July 17 meeting to make a decision regarding the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting, but that item was not on the Aug. 7 meeting agenda.
Aug 7
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
112820.n.wct.file.Marijuana.02.jpg
Local
Public hearing set Aug. 7 regarding changes to Willmar's THC ordinance
The Willmar City Council set the public hearing at its July 17 meeting and also discussed the new laws passed by the Minnesota State Legislature — including the possibility of a municipal retail store for cannabis.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to hear massage therapy ordinance on Aug. 7
The ordinance would require licensing by the city for massage therapy businesses and massage therapists, and regulates various aspects of the business practices.
Aug 6
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Veterans Cemetery 081923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls is dedicated
2h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
IMG_7900.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a sold-out crowd in Red Wing
7h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Indian Mounds historic sign near Green Lake.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Commemorative signs mark significant people, places and events in Kandiyohi County history
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The Elrosa Saints dugout mobs teammate Jackson Peter after Peter delivered the game-winning hit in the Saints' 4-3 victory over Hadley in a Class C state first-round game on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa enjoys a walk-off win at state
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Regal pitcher Brandon Wedel reacts after getting the tag out at home in the bottom of the fourth inning during a Class C state first-round game against New York Mills on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Millers’ rally knocks out Regal
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott