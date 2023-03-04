99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lakeland Drive traffic study to be presented at the Monday, March 6, Willmar City Council meeting

A traffic study was conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.

.A traffic study conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
A traffic study conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
March 04, 2023 03:16 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council at its meeting Monday, March 6, will hear a presentation regarding the traffic study conducted for the Unique Opportunities apartment complex project on Lakeland Drive Northeast.

The traffic study shows the roadway has the capacity to accommodate the increased traffic that the 72-unit apartment complex would create, and no changes to the roadway are recommended or needed.

Related:

Other items on the agenda include reconvening the public hearing for a potentially dangerous dog, a request to increase firefighter wages and fire officer stipends, and an amendment to the resolution approving the plans and specifications and calling for bids for the 2023 street improvement projects.

The Willmar City Council meets at 6;30 p.m. Monday in the Kandiyohi County Health & Human Services Building in northeast Willmar in the second-floor board room.

The full council agenda can be viewed on the city website at willmarmn.gov .

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jennifer Kotila:
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
Things are off to a slow start at the federal level, and moving more quickly than is comfortable for the legislators at the state level.
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
car.crash.jpg
Local
Franklin, Minnesota, man injured in Renville County crash
A crash on Minnesota Highway 19 near Birch Coulee Drive in Morton injured the driver, but he was not transported for treatment, according to a State Patrol report.
March 04, 2023 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
020621.N.WCT.AntiRacism2040.obregon.jpg
Local
Pablo Obregon hired as the city of Willmar director of community growth
Pablo Obregon will begin his work March 15 as Willmar director of community growth, responsible for citywide coordination of programs, education and outreach in the areas of equity and inclusion.
March 01, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Mayor Doug Reese addresses the city council and citizens of Willmar during his first meeting as Mayor.
Local
Willmar Mayor Doug Reese touts city progress and sets his agenda during state of the city address
“Tonight’s a night to reflect on our progress and look forward to the future of Willmar,” Willmar Mayor Doug Reese said. "I promise to look at each action, motion, resolution that passes over my desk, determining if the action is good for our city.”
February 25, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
sunrise.parking.options.png
Local
Willmar City Council seeks options to expand Sunrise Park parking lot
The Willmar City Council agreed it would like to expand the Sunrise Park parking lot scheduled for reconstruction this year at a higher cost. Three options presented ranged from $50,000 to $190,000, and the city engineer will return with more options.
February 21, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar Mayor Doug Reese to give state of the city address at next City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Willmar Mayor Doug Reese will give his state of the city address at Willmar City Council, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.
February 19, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Belquis (Bel) Cellini
Business
Bel Cellini named district caregiver of the year for her work at Bethesda Sunrise Village in Willmar
Belquis "Bel" Cellini, personal care assistant and community caregiver at Bethesda Sunrise Village Assisted Living in Willmar, was recently honored by LeadingAge Minnesota with the District E Caregiver of the Year Award.
February 17, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stay N' Play 021623 001.jpg
Business
Stay 'N Play Child Care opens in new location in Willmar
Stay 'N Play Child Care has moved from its location on the MinnWest Technology Campus in northeast Willmar to a building on Industrial Park Drive Southwest.
February 17, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Wind Turbines 013123 001.jpg
Local
Willmar's wind turbines have 'a very quiet start' in 2023
Neither of the Willmar wind turbines is currently spinning due to a blade pitch issue and a breaker failure.
February 16, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Modern devices connected to each other in businessman hand 3D rendering.
Local
Willmar planning director says city's residents could soon experience 'the best internet in the state'
Willmar City Council authorized staff to move forward with drafting a contract with Hometown Fiber to build out a $19.3 million open-access fiber network with a speed of up to 10 gigabytes per second.
February 14, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown