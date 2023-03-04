Lakeland Drive traffic study to be presented at the Monday, March 6, Willmar City Council meeting

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council at its meeting Monday, March 6, will hear a presentation regarding the traffic study conducted for the Unique Opportunities apartment complex project on Lakeland Drive Northeast.

The traffic study shows the roadway has the capacity to accommodate the increased traffic that the 72-unit apartment complex would create, and no changes to the roadway are recommended or needed.

Other items on the agenda include reconvening the public hearing for a potentially dangerous dog, a request to increase firefighter wages and fire officer stipends, and an amendment to the resolution approving the plans and specifications and calling for bids for the 2023 street improvement projects.

The Willmar City Council meets at 6;30 p.m. Monday in the Kandiyohi County Health & Human Services Building in northeast Willmar in the second-floor board room.

The full council agenda can be viewed on the city website at willmarmn.gov .