Lamberton woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Redwood County

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Lamberton woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:25 p.m. Friday in Charleston Township in Redwood County, according to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Shannon Hutson was driving a 2002 Kia Spectra eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 near mile marker 63 when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Roadway conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Hutson was wearing a seat belt and the air bag did not deploy. Alcohol is not involved in the crash.

Hutson was transported to CentraCare — Redwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office and Lamberton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.