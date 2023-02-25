99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Latest storms raise risk for spring flooding in Minnesota River watershed, other areas

An updated flood forecast from the National Weather raises threat of spring flooding to above normal in the Minnesota River watershed and Upper Mississippi River watershed in Minnesota.

Winter storm 022223 002.jpg
A man walks his dog along Glacial Lakes Trail in Spicer in between rounds of snow as major storms move through the region on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
February 25, 2023 06:33 AM

MONTEVIDEO — The National Weather Service has raised the threat of spring flooding to “above normal” in the Minnesota River watershed, as well as in the watersheds of the Upper Mississippi River in Minnesota and the Chippewa River in Wisconsin.

Related:
3161277+Montevideo_MN2.png
Local
First flood forecast: Near normal risk in Minnesota River basin
Despite an "ample" snowpack, the flood risk is near normal due to dry soil conditions and near normal levels in waterways.
February 09, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Middle River railroad bridge project.jpg
Minnesota
Partners await crucial funding to complete northwest Minnesota flood control project
The need for the project dates back to 2016, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency designated the east side of Newfolden, Minnesota, as lying within the 100-year floodplain
February 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
010522.N.WCT.Drainage.002.jpg
Local
Renville County SWCD awarded $116,897 grant to improve Renville County Ditch 63 drainage
A Clean Water grant of $116,897 will benefit Renville County ditch system through the creation of temporary water storage.
January 02, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Riverbank stabilizatioon 101322.N.WCT.UpperSiouxP36.jpg
News
Corps of Engineers seeks public comment on riverbank stabilization project near Upper Sioux Wacipi grounds
A riverbank stabilization project planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would protect a riverbank where flooding threatens the Upper Sioux Community's Wacipi grounds.
October 13, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Load More

The flood forecast issued on Thursday raises the threat from a near-normal forecast just two weeks ago. It has everything to do with two major weather events: An unusual February rain and snow event one week ago, and this week’s major snowstorm.

The events have increased the snow water equivalent on the landscape to include 2 to 4 inches of water throughout most of central and eastern Minnesota, and higher levels in some places. The snow water equivalent measured at Willmar is 3.8 inches, and it ranges from 3.7 inches at Madison to 3 inches at St. Cloud.

The Hawk Creek watershed is among the areas in the state with some of the higher snow water equivalent levels.

The snowpack in most of Minnesota is now more than 18 inches. It represents some of the deepest snow depths on record for this late in February. The snow depth is in the 80th to 95th percentile from a historical basis, according to the National Weather Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Montevideo, the risk for minor flooding is now 71%, as compared to 28% only two weeks ago. The risk for moderate flooding is 34%, up from 20%, and there is a 10% risk of major flooding.

The National Weather Service also noted that the risk of flooding from ice jams is elevated due to the change in conditions.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
March 04, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
WCT.MAP.Olivia.jpg
Local
Olivia, Minnesota, council rejects City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost
By a 4-1 vote, Olivia City Council members rejected the low bid for a City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost since it was originally proposed.
March 03, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Winter storm 022223 003.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wildlife staying on top of our snowy winter
Above average snowfall makes things rougher for wildlife, but they are managing well enough in west central Minnesota
March 03, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A courtroom gavel
Local
Chippewa County jury awards Chad Monson $917,038 in damages in business dispute
A Chippewa County jury returned verdicts in a civil case that require the former directors of Monson's company, 71 Aggregates, and a creditor to pay him compensation and punitive damages.
March 01, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

The season’s second flood outlook also points out that the flood risk is tempered somewhat by the drought conditions that still persist. Drier soils and little frost depth help alleviate some of the threat.

Water levels in area waterways and water bodies were also below normal going into the winter, according to the flood forecast report.

The National Weather Service outlook also points out that the threat of major flooding will depend on the precipitation and temperatures in the weeks ahead.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown