Litchfield man seriously injured and 2-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash

BENTON COUNTY — A 2-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries Friday in a motor vehicle crash between a passenger car and a pickup truck in Langola Township, Benton County.

The female driver and a male passenger in the car suffered serious injuries and a female passenger in the pickup truck suffered injuries that did not require transportation to a hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

The crash occurred at 2:41 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 155th Street Northwest between Rice and Royalton.

Jasmine Rose Kron, 21, of Hutchinson, was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Passat CC east on 155th Street and attempted to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 10 when the car collided with a Ford F-250 pickup traveling on U.S. Highway 10 and driven by Terry Leon Funk, 69, of El Dorado, Kansas.

Kron and passenger Prestin Jack Peterson, 20, of Litchfield, were transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries and a 2-year-old juvenile male passenger was transported via air ambulance to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.

Funk was uninjured and his passenger, Sharon M. Funk, 67, of El Dorado, Kansas, was injured, but did not need transportation to a hospital.

Everybody involved in the crash was wearing their seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Assisting at the scene were the Rice Police Department, Rice Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office, and North Memorial ground and air ambulance.