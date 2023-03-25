Litchfield, Minnesota, home visit with 56-year-old parolee leads to arrest on first-degree drug charges

LITCHFIELD — A 56-year-old man, currently on parole for selling drugs, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree drug possession.

According to a news release from Sgt. Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the 56-year-old suspect was arrested after a home visit in Litchfield. Task Force agents assisted the Minnesota Deparyment of Corrections on a home visit with a man currently on parole for first-degree drug sale.

The news release was issued Friday but does not say what day the arrest occurred.

During the visit, agents observed controlled substances within the residence and a search warrant was applied for and granted to search the home.

According to the release, the search yielded four ounces of methamphetamine and an undisclosed large amount of cash, believed to be from drug sales.

The man is in custody at the Meeker County Jail, according to the release.

The Litchfield Police Department, Meeker County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections also assisted the Drug and Gang Task Force with the search.