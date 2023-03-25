99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Litchfield, Minnesota, home visit with 56-year-old parolee leads to arrest on first-degree drug charges

A 56-year-old parolee was arrested and is in the Meeker County Jail after CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force agents assisted the Minnesota Department of Corrections with a home visit in Litchfield Friday.

WCT.STOCK.Handcuffs.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:44 AM

LITCHFIELD — A 56-year-old man, currently on parole for selling drugs, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree drug possession.

Related:

According to a news release from Sgt. Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the 56-year-old suspect was arrested after a home visit in Litchfield. Task Force agents assisted the Minnesota Deparyment of Corrections on a home visit with a man currently on parole for first-degree drug sale.

The news release was issued Friday but does not say what day the arrest occurred.

During the visit, agents observed controlled substances within the residence and a search warrant was applied for and granted to search the home.

According to the release, the search yielded four ounces of methamphetamine and an undisclosed large amount of cash, believed to be from drug sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man is in custody at the Meeker County Jail, according to the release.

The Litchfield Police Department, Meeker County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections also assisted the Drug and Gang Task Force with the search.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Jammie Neimeyer devoted more than a year to learning the stories of 44 different African American men and women to learn the challenges they overcame and the contributions they made. They are celebrated by the portraits she created of each.
Local
An artist's quest to discover her heritage as a Black woman on display in Granite Falls
March 25, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Chase Thompson 2 - DSC_6957.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
March 23, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
College
SCSU goaltending, penalty kill lifts Huskies into regional championship
March 23, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten