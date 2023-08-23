Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured in crash near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE — A Litchfield, Minnesota, driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a collision on Interstate 94 in Stearns County .

Wade Erwin Hicks, 61 of Litchfield, was driving a 2010 Chevy Express Van westbound. David James Gardner, 67, of Cottage Grove, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup westbound, and the two collided in the left lane near the crossover, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report .

Hicks was taken to CentraCare — Sauk Centre for treatment of his injuries. A passenger in the pickup, Kathy Joan Jeska, 66, of Roberts, Wisconsin, also was treated there, according to the report, though it listed no injuries for her.

Gardner was uninjured.

Airbags deployed in the van, while the pickup's did not.

According to the report, no alcohol was involved and all parties were wearing seat belts.

Sauk Centre Police Department and Sauk Centre Ambulance also responded.