Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured in rollover crash

Dylan Joseph Lesnau, 26, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital in Willmar after his vehicle rolled over on Indian Beach Road in Irving Township Thursday night.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:32 AM

SPICER — A Litchfield man suffered non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled Thursday night on the east side of Green Lake.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report , alcohol was involved. Dylan Joseph Lesnau, 26, was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment of his injuries.

The crash was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 12300 block of Indian Beach Road in Irving Township in Kandiyohi County.

According to the report, Lesnau was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound when it lost control and rolled.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Lesnau was wearing his seat belt, according to the report, and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , New London Ambulance, Spicer Fire and First Responders assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
