Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured in rollover crash

SPICER — A Litchfield man suffered non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled Thursday night on the east side of Green Lake.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report , alcohol was involved. Dylan Joseph Lesnau, 26, was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment of his injuries.

The crash was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 12300 block of Indian Beach Road in Irving Township in Kandiyohi County.

According to the report, Lesnau was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound when it lost control and rolled.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Lesnau was wearing his seat belt, according to the report, and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , New London Ambulance, Spicer Fire and First Responders assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.