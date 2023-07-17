Litchfield, Minnesota, woman injured in Hwy. 12 crash

LITCHFIELD — A Litchfield woman was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol , Raihna Lynn Mathews, 32, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and South Davis Avenue in Litchfield.

According to the accident report, Mathews was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when it collided with a Ford F-350 pickup at the intersection at 11:26 a.m Monday

As of 3:29 p.m. Monday, the State Patrol’s report did not list the direction of travel for either vehicle or which each was on at the time of the collision. The airbags in the Impala deployed. Airbags did not deploy in the truck, according to the report.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Luis Fernando Perezcruz, and his passenger Rigoberto Moraleslopez — both of Mason City, Iowa — were not injured in the crash, according to the report.

All parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident and road conditions were reported as dry.

Alcohol involvement was not a factor with Mathews, but it is listed as an unknown factor with Perezcruz.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office , Litchfield Police and Fire and Mayo Emergency Medical Services assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.