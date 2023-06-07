99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Little Falls woman injured in scooter crash near Rockville on Saturday

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 11:09 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the scooter, a 48-year-old Little Falls woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By Reyan Ugas
Today at 12:11 PM

ROCKVILLE — A Little Falls woman was injured in a motorized scooter crash Saturday at 11:09 a.m. on Stearns County Road 140, approximately two miles west of Rockville.

The driver Shayna St. Onge, 48, was operating a 2006 KYMCO scooter traveling eastbound and maneuvering a curve on County Road 140 when she lost control and drove into the south ditch, according to the news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. St. Onga was the sole occupant and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at the scene and transported to the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital.

Responding to the scene with the Sheriff’s Office were the Rockville Fire and Rescue, Cold Spring Fire and Rescue, Cold Spring Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and North Air.

