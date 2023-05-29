Live music fills the air in communities throughout west central Minnesota

If you are a lover of live music under the wide open sky, the Willmar Lakes Area is the perfect place to catch a performance or two. Folk artists, country musicians, bluegrass bands, concert musicians, marching bands and rock-and-rollers can all be found at area parks, wineries, backyard breweries and city streets.

Seating is provided at some venues but it’s advisable to bring your own lawn chairs.

Granite Falls

Live music will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in June, July and August as part of the Maker’s Market along the Minnesota Riverwalk in downtown Granite Falls. The musicians on June 1 are Traveled Ground. Other acts to be annouced. There will also be live music during Squid Fest on Sept. 16.

For more information, visit the website at www.granitefallsarts.org/makers-market , and Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/1746553962189343

The band Ring of Kerry performs Thursday afternoon, June 3, 2021, along the Minnesota River in downtown Granite Falls during the first Makers Market. The 2023 markets will include live music as well. Carolyn Lange / West Central Tribune

Litchfield

Most Thursday evenings in the summer area musical groups will perform in Litchfield's Central Park starting at 6:30 p.m. downtown Litchfield. Refreshments are often available.

The Songs of Summer Festival will bring music, food and more to the Litchfield Civic Center Aug. 18. Gates open at 4 p.m. with music to begin at 5 p.m. Schedule to perform are Michael Shynes from 5 to 7 p.m. and the Fabulous Armadillos with Chris Hawkey starting at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.litchfieldmn.com .

New London Porchfest

The New London Porchfest will start at 11 a.m. June 3 in New London. There will be dozens of musicians performing along Main Street and Central Avenue. The free event was created in celebration of the late Bill Gossman, former mayor of New London, and is organized by the New London Arts Alliance.

Madisen Radabaugh performs on the deck of Happy Sol in downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Danube

Concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Depot Museum park gazebo in Danube:



June 6: Kingery family

Kingery family June 20: Tim Eggebraaten the "Off-Duty Cop"

Tim Eggebraaten the "Off-Duty Cop" July 6: Dam Jammers

Dam Jammers July 18: West Addison Blues, a tribute band to the Blues Brothers

West Addison Blues, a tribute band to the Blues Brothers Aug. 1: Custom Made

Custom Made Aug. 15: Pat and Donna Surface

The concerts are free, with a freewill donation. All performances are at the outdoor gazebo on the grounds of the Danube Historical Society Depot Museum at 404 First Street. The rain location is the Bob Bruggers Auditorium in the Danube School.

Prairie Winds

The Prairie Winds Concert Band will present concerts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Rice Park in Willmar. The dates are June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29 and July 6.

Band practice is at 6 p.m. in the park, followed by an opening group at 7 p.m., and then the band at 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic Vibe will play June 28, with additional groups still to be announced.

For more information, visit www.prairiewindsconcertband.com or Facebook at www.facebook.com/prairiewinds

Pioneerland Band Festival

The 36th annual June 14 Flag Day band festival and parade in Benson will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event features many marching bands from across Minnesota. For more information, visit marching.com/events/benson

The Benson High School Marching Band performs in the annual Pioneerland Band Festival parade on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Benson to celebrate Flag Day. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Vikingland Band Festival

The 39th annual Vikingland Band Festival parade marching championship will be at 1:30 p.m. June 25 in Alexandria. Various marching bands from Minnesota participate in the festival. For more information, visit marching.com/events/vbf/index or Facebook at www.facebook.com/VikinglandBandFestival .

Appleton

Summer concerts will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Riverview Park Bandstand in Appleton. In case of inclement, but not severe, weather, the concert will be in the '52 Wing Auditorium. For more information visit appletonmn.gov.

Paynesville

The Community Ed Concert Series will be at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Veterans’ Park in Paynesville during the month of July. Bands perform a wide variety of music from classic rock, to country and pop. The schedule for the weekly concerts are July 6, Crystal Breeze; July 13, Wheelhouse Trio; July 20, Family by Choice; and July 27, Gig Noonan.

More information can be found online at www.paynesvillece.com .

Spicer

Music in the Park will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays from July 16 through Aug. 20 at Pirrotta Park on the shores of Green Lake in Spicer.

More information can be found online at Facebook at www.facebook.com/1953247054903222

The Johnny Holm Band performs at Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rockin’ Robbins

This free outdoor concert series, sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club, raises money for Robbins Island improvements. Each event includes a free concert, food vendors, beer/wine tent, kids’ activities and artisan market.

Concerts take place at Robbins Island from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning July 11 with Collective Unconscious; July 18, Free and Easy; July 25, The Crown Jewels; and Aug. 1, Fabulous Armadillos.