Local option transportation tax revenue on pace to exceed initial projections for Minnesota's Renville County

OLIVIA — A local option sales and use tax appears to be raising funds for Renville County’s transportation needs at a rate ahead of the initial projections, the Renville County Board of Commissioners learned on Tuesday.

Lisa Meints Contributed / Renville County

Lisa Meints, county auditor/treasurer, told the commissioners at their work session that the local option tax raised approximately $161,646.38 in the first four months of collections this year. That puts the revenues on pace to exceed the revenue projections when the tax was approved in August 2022.

At that time, the commissioners were looking for the tax to raise $400,000 annually toward county transportation needs. The revenues at this point put the tax on a pace to raise roughly $484,000.

The commissioners approved the local option sales and use tax as a local option transit tax specifically to help address road and bridge needs.

The commissioners designated the tax funds to be applied toward an estimated $14.4 million project to rebuild County Road 11 from U.S. Highway 71 to County Road 6 north of Renville.

County Road 11 is an important east-to-west artery in the county.

The sales tax is by itself insufficient to fund the road work, but the commissioners intend to allocate the tax revenues toward a bond for the project.

Meints provided the update as part of a report that the state of Minnesota is changing the method in which the collected tax is returned to counties. Instead of what she described as a “cumbersome calculation” to determine an administrative fee for handling the funds, the state will charge counties a flat rate of 1.35% of total collections for doing so.

The commissioners are expected to approve a new agreement with the state for the administrative fee at their next meeting.