Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers

ST. PAUL — Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is seeking respite volunteers to help family caregivers get breaks in their routine.

A few hours of support or respite can make a big difference in the life of a caregiver, the agency said in a news release.

Volunteers can offer older adults opportunities to maintain social connections, an important aspect of healthy aging that becomes difficult for people with dementia or mobility limitations.

People who care for loved ones rely on local volunteers to provide this life-changing support.

Volunteers visit older adults in their homes and in the community for a few hours each week. They share their skills, meet new people and have fun together. They are matched with someone who shares their interests.

In a recent survey, LSS learned that more than 90% of volunteers either agree or strongly agree that their volunteer experience has changed their life in a positive way.

Almost 85% say that they feel more socially connected because of their service as a volunteer. More than 76% say that they feel healthier because of their service as an LSS volunteer.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota provides volunteers with training and requires no prior experience.

To qualify, volunteers must be at least 18 years old, with availability each week and reliable transportation. They also must pass a background check.

The statewide organization serves all Minnesotans and welcomes volunteers from different faiths, ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations and stages in life to inquire.

To learn more or to get started, contact Debi Retzlaff at 507-829-3298 , debi.retzlaff@lssmn.org or visit lssmn.org/caregiver .

To view all the Caregiver Support & Respite Service offerings, visit lssmn.org/caregiversupport .