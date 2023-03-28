99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers

Volunteers are needed to provide brief respite for caregivers. Apply by contacting Lutheran Social Service at lssmn.org/caregiver.

LSS logo small.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:10 PM

ST. PAUL — Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is seeking respite volunteers to help family caregivers get breaks in their routine.

A few hours of support or respite can make a big difference in the life of a caregiver, the agency said in a news release.

Volunteers can offer older adults opportunities to maintain social connections, an important aspect of healthy aging that becomes difficult for people with dementia or mobility limitations.

People who care for loved ones rely on local volunteers to provide this life-changing support.

Related:

Volunteers visit older adults in their homes and in the community for a few hours each week. They share their skills, meet new people and have fun together. They are matched with someone who shares their interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent survey, LSS learned that more than 90% of volunteers either agree or strongly agree that their volunteer experience has changed their life in a positive way.

Almost 85% say that they feel more socially connected because of their service as a volunteer. More than 76% say that they feel healthier because of their service as an LSS volunteer.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota provides volunteers with training and requires no prior experience.

To qualify, volunteers must be at least 18 years old, with availability each week and reliable transportation. They also must pass a background check.

The statewide organization serves all Minnesotans and welcomes volunteers from different faiths, ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations and stages in life to inquire.

To learn more or to get started, contact Debi Retzlaff at 507-829-3298 , debi.retzlaff@lssmn.org or visit lssmn.org/caregiver .

To view all the Caregiver Support & Respite Service offerings, visit lssmn.org/caregiversupport .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published March 28, 2023
March 28, 2023 08:22 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Senior High School names March 2023 students of the month
March 28, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 28, 2023
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report