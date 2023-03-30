99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

MACCRAY Schools open with some disruptions because of BNSF derailment in Raymond, Minnesota

MACCRAY Public Schools were open Thursday, but some students and staff from the Raymond area were not there. Superintendent Sherri Broderius said other staff members were pitching in where needed.

Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Firefighters from numerous departments in the region arrive on scene to help with the Raymond train derailment early on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 12:19 PM

CLARA CITY — Not all the students or staff from Raymond made it to school at MACCRAY Public Schools Thursday morning.

Many students and staff were evacuated from Raymond and the surrounding area after the 1 a.m. derailment — and resulting fire — of a BNSF train on the west edge of town early Thursday.

MACCRAY’s school facilities are in Clara City, but the district includes Raymond and Maynard .

“A lot of kids, lots of adults didn’t get much sleep last night,” Superintendent Sherri Broderius said in a phone interview Thursday morning. “We excused kids from needing to come to school today.”

Sherri Broderius.JPG
Broderius

That was extended to staff members who were evacuated with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others from Raymond were able to get to school.

With Minnesota Highway 23 closed, buses were able to drive into Raymond from the south on county roads, she said, and they picked up students at two stops in the town.

Some who could drive came to school, and some had gotten on the bus.

Related:

Her next task late Thursday morning was to figure out how the Raymond kids would get home, she said.

Broderius learned of the derailment at 2:30 a.m. and at about 3 a.m. started planning with the Palmer Bus supervisor how to pick up kids without using Highway 23.

Evacuees were sent to Central Minnesota Christian School and later to Unity Christian Reformed Church, both in Prinsburg .

When she stopped at CMCS at 4:30 a.m., Broderius was happy to find a MACCRAY teacher there talking to families and kids, while little kids played kickball in the gym. That teacher continued to act as a liaison to the school.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Info meeting planned April 5 in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Upper Sioux park land transfer
A number of tribal, state and local officials will answer questions April 5 at an informational meeting about the proposed transfer of state park land to the Upper Sioux Community near Granite Falls.
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 cases increased slightly in most recent state report
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 fell statewide in the most recent state update, and more than 40 new deaths were reported. On average, 375 new cases and six deaths occur each day.
March 24, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
030723.N.WCT.UpperSiouxPark.02
Local
Bill to transfer state park land to Upper Sioux Community clears two Minnesota Senate committees
The Minnesota Senate Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee moved the bill to transfer state park land to the Upper Sioux Community along to the Transportation Committee for further consideration on a split vote.
March 24, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
090320.n.wct.RidgewaterSign.jpg
Local
Ridgewater College's area economic impact measured at $155 million in 2021-22
A Minnesota State study has found that Ridgewater College's impact on Willmar, Hutchinson and the surrounding area was $155 million in 2021-22. Minnesota State's impact on the state was $8.4 billion.
March 21, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Area's COVID-19 cases, deaths much lower in recent state update
New cases and hospitalizations were all lower in the most recent update from the Minnesota Department of Health, but the number of deaths remained steady at an average of seven a day.
March 17, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
March snow 031623 001.jpg
Local
Winter keeps a tight grip on west central Minnesota
A March 16 snowstorm put a halt to dreams of spring as whiteout conditions closed roads throughout west central Minnesota. Residents were advised to remain home and off the roads until conditions improved.
March 16, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
031523.N.WCT.WillmarMiddleSchool.02
Local
Willmar School Board delays decision on closing Middle School pool
Finding more physical education space at Willmar Middle School is proving difficult. School officials have proposed closing the pool, but not everyone likes that idea.
March 14, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
group of swimmers in a pool
Local
Willmar School Board wants questions answered before any decisions are made on Middle School pool
The Willmar Middle School pool may still close, but the School Board wants more information before a new gym is developed over a filled-in pool.
March 13, 2023 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board to discuss Middle School, revise budget Monday, March 13
The Willmar School Board on Monday will discuss proposed improvements and remodeling at the Willmar Middle School, as well as review a revised 2023-2024 budget.
March 11, 2023 05:35 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 statistics decreasing in west central Minnesota
Confirmed COVID-19 case numbers have decreased in Minnesota, as have deaths and hospitalizations. Daily averages have fallen, too, with a daily average of 515 new cases and seven deaths.
March 10, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

With some staff members gone, those at the school were pitching in wherever they could, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are giving up their prep time, people giving up what they would normally be doing to help their neighbor,” she said. “It’s like a microcosm over here of what’s happening over there.”

People from Clara City had been calling and stopping by with treats and offers of help, she said.

Broderius praised Kandiyohi County Emergency Management and other first responders for keeping the school district informed.

“They’ve been awesome, clear, transparent, with good advice,” she said. “That has just been so helpful.”

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 05:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Minnesota DNR committed to public engagement in transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to tribal ownership
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter (left) and Uruguayan Ambassador to the U.S. Andres Augusto Duan Hareau exchanged gifts at a dinner held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo. The mayor is holding a jersey of Uruguay's national soccer team.
Local
Uruguayan ambassador's trade visit to Montevideo, Minnesota, strengthens a relationship that dates to 1905
March 28, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LSS logo small.jpg
Local
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report