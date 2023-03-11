6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Madison Mercantile was built to provide what rural communities need most

The Madison Mercantile is celebrating its first anniversary as a community gathering place and business incubator. It's a work still in progress, but already proving its worth.

Kris Shelstad opened the Madison Mercantile one year ago.
Kris Shelstad opened the Madison Mercantile one year ago. The Mercantile coffee house, live stage and art gallery are just the first phase of her vision to transform the Mercantile building into both a community gathering place and business incubator for the community.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
March 11, 2023 07:11 AM

MADISON — Kris Shelstad may have invented something that every rural community needs.

She calls it the Madison Mercantile, and sometimes, the Madison Arts and Innovation Center.

The publisher of the local newspaper originally called it a “Swiss Army knife” style solution to the city’s needs, and rightly so.

The Madison Mercantile offers a coffee house and community gathering place — with everything from quiet places for friends to gather to an area for kids' parties, as messy and noisy as they may be.

It is a popular venue for the arts in the community as well, with a stage for music and performing arts and a gallery for exhibits.

Madison Mercantile 022323 004.jpg
Madison Mercantile has a wealth of spaces for patrons to enjoy, including a stage for live performances.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

And it offers the perfect space for that other community need — a place to grow businesses.

Shelstad is in the process of developing office spaces for remote workers, and offers separate areas for small business operations, including everything from cutting-edge manufacturing to bitcoin mining and retail.

Madison Mercantile 022323 001.jpg
Kris Shelstad of Madison Mercantile in Madison poses for a portrait inside her business on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Madison Mercantile is now celebrating its first anniversary, and Shelstad remembers well the work that went into opening it.

“We’d literally be here working and people would wander in, wondering ‘what are you doing?’ Most of them thought I was crazy, including the city council, I think,” she said with a laugh.

Charlie Roth, center, a Madison native, hosted a performance at the Madison Mercantile with friends and fellow musicians Mack Fockler, left, and Dave Stoddard, right. The event was part of the Charlie Roth and Friends concert series held on the Mercantile's 'Stad Stage.
Charlie Roth, center, a Madison native, hosted a performance at the Madison Mercantile with friends and fellow musicians Mack Fockler, left, and Dave Stoddard, right. The event was part of the Charlie Roth and Friends concert series held on the Mercantile's 'Stad Stage.
Contributed / Kris Shelstad

No matter what they may have initially thought, the city council and the community have been very supportive, according to Shelstad.

And that’s important, as Shelstad has all of 15,000 square feet of enclosed space on the south end of Main Street to develop.

A Madison native, Shelstad had retired from a 30-year career with the National Guard and was living in Texas with her husband when he died unexpectedly. She returned home and purchased the vacant former Brehmer Hardware building, which is now the Mercantile.

She took the name from the coffee house her mother once operated on Madison's Main Street. Her first goal was to open her own coffee house as a gathering place with a live stage and arts gallery.

Madison Mercantile 022323 003.jpg
Madison Mercantile barista Amy Getz organizes tasty treats on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

She’s now moving on to what she terms phases two, three and four. Phase two is focused on making space for remote work and entrepreneurial efforts.

Connor Peoples is among the first to take advantage of it.

Peoples and his wife moved with their children from the Twin Cities to a rural farm place outside of Madison. He was operating his internet security business from his home, until one day he stopped at the Mercantile to pick up apples from a Community Supported Agriculture venture that used the location as its drop site.

Phil Smith, right, visits with attendees a the Building Soil Health event in Renville on March 1, 2023 following his presentation on what he called his journey to regenerative agriculture. He and Redwood County farmer Matt Tiffany outlined the economic benefits their farms have realized.
Local
Western Minnesota farmers engaged in 'regenerative agriculture' say it grows the bottom line
A Renville County farmer who jumped into it headfirst says "there's no turning back" after seeing the benefits regenerative agriculture offers.
March 11, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Ice Fish House IMG_2334.JPG
Northland Outdoors
DNR's mid-winter fish house count shows elements took a toll this year in west central Minnesota
A deep snowpack and slush on area lakes meant fewer fish houses were found when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conducted its annual mid-winter fish house count on lakes in the area.
March 10, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
All of the snow we've been moving is adding up and has led the National Weather Service to elevate the spring flood risk to well above normal in the Minnesota River watershed. The snowpack is holding a water equivalent of 4.6 inches in the Willmar area.
Local
National Weather Service elevates west central Minnesota flood risk to 'well above normal'
The latest snow events have increased the risk of flooding in Minnesota and Mississippi river watersheds, according to the National Weather Service flood forecast issued March 9, 2023.
March 09, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Option 'A' recommended by Klein McCarthy in a report on Chippewa County's facilities needs would remodel and expand the Courthouse building for an estimated cost of $34,853,783. The project costs include remodeling and expansion work to accommodate the Family Service department, along with constructing a new 17-bed jail, remodeling the sheriff's office, and developing a secure courtroom.
Local
Chippewa County chooses private firm to provide medical care for inmates
The decision by Chippewa County to go with a private firm for medical care is likely to have a domino effect, as Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Swift counties had considered joint a agreement with Countryside Public Health.
March 09, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Now he operates his company in an office in the Mercantile. He’s just steps away from a steady stream of fresh-brewed coffee and the opportunity to take a break and chat with coffee house patrons whenever he wants.

“A lot of people in tech dream of quitting and living on a farm and starting a coffee house,” Peoples said. Now, he has it all.

Autumn Ronglien watches as "Little Blessings" pre-school students visit the Madison Mercantile for an art project. The Mercantile is celebrating its first anniversary.
Autumn Ronglien watches as "Little Blessings" preschool students visit the Madison Mercantile for an art project. The Mercantile is celebrating its first anniversary.
Contributed / Kris Shelstad

Shelstad is preparing space for two other high-tech ventures. An entrepreneur operating a Bitcoin mine in Arizona is planning to move into the Mercantile later this year. He was looking for a new location and discovered the Mercantile while visiting a relative in the Madison area.

An engineer with a start-up business that uses computer-guided cutting machines to make custom inserts for fishing tackle is preparing to move in as well.

Chuck Bormann gets a hug on his 80th birthday party hosted at the Madison Mercantile.
Chuck Bormann gets a hug on his 80th birthday party, hosted at the Madison Mercantile.
Contributed / Kris Shelstad

The Mercantile is also home to a massage therapist , and serves as a retail annex for The Country Butcher of Dawson.

Shelstad said she is especially interested in promoting local foods at the Mercantile.

One of her underlying goals in opening the Mercantile was to provide a place for people to connect and belong.

It’s happening.

On a daily basis, Shelstad enjoys watching different groups of like-minded people who gather — everything from a quilting group to a men’s Bible study.

Kay Fernholz plays the organ accompanied by Maren Dwyer on steel drum at the Madison Mercantile. The Mercantile is host to many impromptu, inter-generational music events like this one.
Kay Fernholz plays the organ, accompanied by Maren Dwyer on steel drum, at the Madison Mercantile. The Mercantile is host to many impromptu, inter-generational music events like this one.
Contributed / Kris Shelstad

New groups have formed as well, thanks to the opportunity the Mercantile represents. One group of residents formed a Welcoming Committee to promote diversity and inclusion. Another group started Prairie Eco-links, and promotes discussions on issues such as climate change and soil health.

The Mercantile is already equipped with donated tools and equipment for those who enjoy woodworking. Shelstad is developing an audio room for producing podcasts. It already serves as the classroom for a visiting guitar instructor.

Madison Mercantile 022323 005.jpg
Kris Shelstad gives a tour of the wood shop within Madison Mercantile on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Best of all, Shelstad said she has discovered that western Minnesota is home to many talented artists and musicians. A recent performance by the Kindred Spirits attracted a crowd of more than 80 people to the Mercantile on a winter night.

Madison Mercantile 022323 002.jpg
The entry area of Madison Mercantile features a coffee shop, books and more for patrons to enjoy on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Mercantile’s gallery is currently hosting an exhibit of Japanese Kumiko carvings by local artist Vince Cook.

But of course, the gateway to all that the Mercantile offers is the coffee house itself.

“I could not have been luckier,” said Shelstad of the three women who stepped forward and now share the duties of operating the coffee house.

Madison Mercantile 022323 007.jpg
Bracelets and other items sit on display for sale at Madison Mercantile on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Mercantile is very much a work in progress, a “controlled chaos” in the words of Shelstad.

But, one year after opening the doors, she is even more optimistic about the venture, as well as her home community. She said her return home has shown her that there are many people looking for opportunities to move to rural areas to raise their children or enjoy a rural lifestyle.

Madison Mercantile 022323 006.jpg
Tools and used odds and ends spell out the world "love" on the wall of Madison Mercantile on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
