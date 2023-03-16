6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Main Street Revitalization grants available for eligible business owners in Willmar

Main Street Revitalization grants of up to $75,000 are available to cover 30% of the funding for eligible projects in downtown Willmar and along First Street South/Business 71.

MSERP Corridor Map (Willmar)1024_1.jpg
This map shows the areas eligible for the Main Street Revitalization grant.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 1:01 PM

WILLMAR — Business owners in Willmar’s downtown corridor and along First Street South/Business Highway 71 may now apply for the Main Street Revitalization grant program to help fund eligible business improvements.

The Southwest Initiative Foundation and the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission launched the grant application process March 6. Applications are due by Friday, April 7.

The Main Street Revitalization program is a grant opportunity for properties that lie within the commercial corridors of U.S. Highway 12 from 11th Street Southwest to 17th Street Southeast, and First Street South/Business 71 from Civic Center Drive Northeast to 1228 16th Street Southwest.

A larger view of the map showing the eligible area is available here.

“This grant serves a great benefit not only to businesses, but to entire communities,” said Southwest Initiative Foundation President Scott Marquardt. “We are seeing expansion and new growth in addition to repairs and renovations in other communities that were also awarded a Main Street Grant across Minnesota.”

Property owners can apply for up to 30% of the cost of qualifying projects, or $75,000, whichever is less. Eligible projects include renovation or improvement projects such as painting, new fixtures, new siding or roofing, land or streetscaping, engineering, addressing infrastructure needs and more.

For more details and access to the application for the Main Street Revitalization grant, business owners can visit the EDC’s website at kandiyohi.com and select ‘Main Street Revitalization’ under the business menu.

The EDC also has funding and support systems for businesses and entrepreneurs located outside of the grant area, including the remainder of Willmar and greater Kandiyohi County. To learn more about those opportunities, click on the “Financial Assistance” section under the business menu on the EDC website.

Questions on eligibility, the application process and additional opportunities can be directed to Sarah Swedburg at sarah@kandiyohi.com or at 320-235-7370 or to Marquardt at scottm@swifoundation.org .

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
