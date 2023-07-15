Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mall owner unsure why three Willmar councilors don't trust him

Andy Weiner is the president of RockStep Capital, which owns the Willmar and many other mall and retail outlets in the U.S. Three members of the Willmar City Council said this week they don't trust mall ownership.

Andy Weiner
Andy Weiner is the president of RockStep Capital, which owns Uptown Willmar and many other mall and retail outlets in the U.S.
West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:33 AM

WILLMAR — Three members of the Willmar City Council earlier this week said they do not trust the owner of the mall where the city is considering placing a combined City Hall and Community Center.

The remodeling of the former JCPenney space at the Uptown Willmar mall is one of several options in front of the council to replace or improve both facilities.

RockStep Capital, which owns Uptown Willmar, is one of the top five property tax contributors in the city of Willmar, according to Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Executive Director Aaron Backman.

If the mall were to fail, it would take a large chunk of revenue off the tax rolls and could potentially leave the county or city strapped with a 37-acre, tax-forfeited property.

Uptown Willmar is in the fourth ward of the city, which is represented by Councilor Audrey Nelsen and Tom Butterfield.

Nelsen, along with Councilors Mike O'Brien and Vicki Davis, stated at a June 10 City Council work session that they do not trust RockStep due to the disrepair of the parking lot and the mall. Butterfield was not at the work session.

The West Central Tribune reached out to O’Brien, Nelsen and Davis to ask why they did not trust the ownership, and if they have ever reached out to RockStep Capital President Andy Weiner to discuss it.

They were also asked if it is in the best interest of the community to work with one of the largest taxpayers in the city.

“Do your homework,” was the response received from O’Brien. Davis and Nelsen did not respond.

It was the Willmar Ten Investors who brought forth the idea to renovate the JCPenney building, and members have made presentations to the council. Currently, Willmar Ten has the right of first refusal with RockStep Capital for the JCPenney building.

Dion Warne, a member of Willmar Ten Investors and senior vice president of Home State Bank, informed the West Central Tribune that he and Weiner attempted to set up a meeting with Butterfield, O'Brien and Councilor Carl Shuldes.

Butterfield was receptive to meeting, according to Warne, but he was unavailable during the time when a meeting could be scheduled.

Shuldes did not respond to the request for a meeting, and O'Brien said he would think about it, but did not ever confirm a meeting, according to Warne.

The West Central Tribune also reached out to Weiner, who said the only interaction he has had with councilors is during City Council meetings and he can’t think of a reason they would not trust him.

Weiner was also asked about the parking lot and if the mall is failing. He explained that when a new tenant moves into the mall, the parking lot is repaired around that area and there are repairs to potholes each summer.

If the council were to move forward with the renovation of the JCPenney building, about four acres of the parking lot surrounding the building will be reconstructed with green space added by whoever does the renovations — whether that be Willmar Ten Investors or the city working with its contracted architect, BKV Group.

Weiner has pledged to use $500,000 of any funds he receives from the sale of the JCPenney building to go toward improvements for the rest of Uptown Willmar’s parking lot.

RockStep is in the process of working with an engineering firm and the Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District to redesign the parking lot to capture stormwater and filter it before it enters the already impaired waters of the South Fork of the Crow River watershed. The plan is to apply for competitive grants to assist in funding at least $2 million in improvements.

As for being a failing mall, “We don’t see the mall failing,” Weiner said. “It currently cash flows and there is national tenant interest for the portion of the property adjacent to the Harbor Freight.”

In a previous interview, Uptown Willmar General Manager Tim Jackson noted that an archery range for Little Crow Archers is moving into one of the vacant stores. Great Lakes Combatives, a martial arts training facility, will soon be a tenant, as well.

Jackson also noted that RockStep remodels and builds out mall space for new tenants.

Since RockStep Capital became the owner of the mall in 2016, it has pulled at least 14 building permits for renovations of mall spaces for tenants valuing an estimated $3.8 million. It has paid at least $34,765 in fees to the city for the building permits.

JCPenny Tour 041423 004.jpg
Uptown Willmar general manager Tim Jackson leads a tour of the former JCPenney location on April 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

“We are trying. This is what we have done since we’ve taken over. Brought in Kohl’s, brought in Harbor Freight — they weren’t here when we came in. Kmart was empty," Jackson said. "We spent millions of dollars bringing these two companies in here. We’re trying to work with Dunham’s (Sports) on some expansion so they can get outfacing. … We are doing things behind the scenes.”

He has also heard the concerns of the council, and said he has done what he can inside the mall to make it more appealing by changing out tiles, scraping and painting, and doing things like taking signs down.

"Now they can’t come in here and say that, because all those issues have been taken care of," Jackson said. "So those are the things that I can do as my plan. I’m pretty limited in what I can do."

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
