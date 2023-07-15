Mall site for city hall/community center divides Willmar council

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council remains divided as it continues discussion regarding the location of a new Willmar City Hall and Willmar Community Center.

However, Councilor Justin Ask pointed out that councilors are receiving feedback showing overwhelming support from the community to renovate the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar .

City Administrator Leslie Valiant and Councilors Vicki Davis, Audrey Nelsen and Mike O’Brien made it clear at a June 10 City Council work session that they remain adamantly against the JCPenney location. Their arguments are that the mall is a failing mall and they do not want the city associated with it, that mall owner RockStep Capital has not done its job in maintaining the mall or its parking lot and that they don’t trust RockStep.

Councilors Julie Asmus, Justin Ask and Rick Fagerlie remain supportive of the JCPenney location. Their arguments are that the location is centrally located within the community, moving civic uses to that area can help to improve and revitalize the surrounding business community and it is easily accessible by car, bike or walking.

It is unclear from statements at public meetings where Councilors Carl Shuldes and Tom Butterfield stand on the issue.

When discussing the overwhelming community support for the JCPenney location, Ask said, “I think the amount of feedback we’ve gotten on this tells us that the citizens in town in this community prefer the mall option. The amount of phone calls and emails we’ve gotten and, I doubt it’s scientific, but the poll from the West Central Trib, 80%?”

Willmar City Councilor Justin Ask

The West Central Tribune’s polls are unscientific, but the poll to which Ask is referring asked the community if it preferred the JCPenney location or if the city should build new. Typically, polls receive 50 to 100 responses. This poll received 712 responses, with 81% of respondents preferring the JCPenney location and 19% preferring a new build.

The League of Women Voters of the Willmar Area also conducted an unscientific poll at the July 11 Rockin’ Robbins event, according to a post on the League’s Facebook page. That poll mirrored the poll done by the West Central Tribune. There were 66 respondents, of which 54, or 81%, chose the JCPenney location and 12, or 18%, chose a new build.

It should be noted that 28 of the respondents to the League’s poll were non-city residents — 22 who voted for the JCPenney location and six who voted for a new building. That left 38 city voters, of which 32, or 84%, voted for the JCPenney location and six, or 15%, voted for a new building.

Davis’ response to Ask was to ask him if he had seen the VisionWillmar Facebook page , which was created at the beginning of June. The West Central Tribune does not know who administers the page, but the page shares information from articles the West Central Tribune has written regarding the city hall/community center debate.

Willmar City Councilor Vicki Davis is shown in a file photo from a candidate forum. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo

The VisionWillmar Facebook page has received numerous comments on its posts — some of which are by Davis’ husband, Chris. Former Councilor Ron Christianson, who does not support a new city hall at all, is also an avid commenter on the page.

Many of the comments on the page include inaccurate information regarding the proposed plans for JCPenney and the mall parking lot.

While Councilor Davis was bringing up this page to defend her opposition of the JCPenney location, a quick survey of the comments on the VisionWillmar Facebook page as of Friday morning showed that only one person was in favor of building completely new.

Twelve commenters did not think a new city hall was needed, but the majority of them supported a renovation of the current Willmar Community Center.

Nineteen people who commented stated their support of renovating the JCPenney building for a new city hall and community center.

Many of the commenters simply expressed their issues with the Uptown Willmar parking lot and condition of the mall, but did not share an opinion about where a new city hall and community center should be located.

Also in response to Ask, Councilor Audrey Nelsen said, “When you say the overwhelming support, I’m going to go back to who’s out there writing little blobs of paper and giving them to people to call people.”

She noted the people the council has been hearing from are members of the senior club and they are following scripts when they contact councilors.

It is not unusual for organized groups of people working together to contact elected officials about their cause to create scripts for their supporters to follow in order to get their point across clearly.