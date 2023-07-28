Man airlifted for injuries after falling out of moving vehicle in Kandiyohi County

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for injuries suffered after falling out of a vehicle in Kandiyohi County just after midnight Friday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office reported that Cameron Larson of Richmond, Minnesota, fell out of a moving vehicle in Roseville Township northeast of the city of Hawick.

He was a rear seat passenger in an SUV.

He was transported by CentraCare Ambulance and later by Lifelink Air Ambulance to St. Cloud for treatment of his injuries.

Other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were juveniles, according to the news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office . Agencies assisting at the scene included CentraCare Ambulance, Lifelink III Air Ambulance and the Paynesville Fire Department.

