Man airlifted for injuries after falling out of moving vehicle in Kandiyohi County

The 27-year-old man from Richmond was a rear passenger in an SUV when he fell out in Roseville Township near Hawick.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:06 PM

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for injuries suffered after falling out of a vehicle in Kandiyohi County just after midnight Friday.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office reported that Cameron Larson of Richmond, Minnesota, fell out of a moving vehicle in Roseville Township northeast of the city of Hawick.

He was a rear seat passenger in an SUV.

He was transported by CentraCare Ambulance and later by Lifelink Air Ambulance to St. Cloud for treatment of his injuries.

Other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were juveniles, according to the news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office . Agencies assisting at the scene included CentraCare Ambulance, Lifelink III Air Ambulance and the Paynesville Fire Department.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
