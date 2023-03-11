6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Man arrested after search warrant served in Lake Lillian, Minnesota

A 40-year-old man was arrested at a Lake Lillian home Thursday after the Kandiyohi-Meeker County SWAT team and CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force served a search warrant.

West Central Tribune staff report
March 11, 2023 04:21 PM

LAKE LILLIAN — A 40-year-old Lake Lillian man was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was served on a home in Lake Lillian.

The Kandiyohi-Meeker County SWAT team and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force searched a home in the 10000 block of 165th Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office .

The man is in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on charges of felony drug possession.

