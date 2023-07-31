Man expected to be charged with DWI after semi crash in Renville County

FRANKLIN — A 49-year-old driver is expected to be charged with impaired driving after a semitrailer crash.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Christopher Toren, of Fairfax, according to i8t news release on the accident.

Driver impairment is believed to to have been a factor in the crash reported on July 30th around 4:07 a.m. Sunday, July 30. The accident occurred at the intersection of 700th Avenue and 420th Street, five miles northeast of Franklin. According to the release, Toren was pulling a trailer and driving east on 700th Avenue when the semi entered the ditch on the south side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to tip on its side.

Toren sustained no injuries, according to the release. He was taken into custody and booked into the Renville County Jail on probable cause first-degree driving while impaired and for violating driver’s license restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash remains Under investigation.