Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man expected to be charged with DWI after semi crash in Renville County

Christopher Toren, 49, of Fairfax, was uninjured after his semi rolled onto its side early Sunday morning in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

accident-semi.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:42 AM

FRANKLIN — A 49-year-old driver is expected to be charged with impaired driving after a semitrailer crash.

READ MORE

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Christopher Toren, of Fairfax, according to i8t news release on the accident.

Driver impairment is believed to to have been a factor in the crash reported on July 30th around 4:07 a.m. Sunday, July 30. The accident occurred at the intersection of 700th Avenue and 420th Street, five miles northeast of Franklin. According to the release, Toren was pulling a trailer and driving east on 700th Avenue when the semi entered the ditch on the south side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to tip on its side.

Toren sustained no injuries, according to the release. He was taken into custody and booked into the Renville County Jail on probable cause first-degree driving while impaired and for violating driver’s license restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash remains Under investigation.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Man pronounced dead at scene of semi crash, other driver transported for unknown injuries.
28m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.CrashReport.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash reported Sunday in Lake Henry
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Local
Man suffers non-life threatening injuries after UTV crash in Spicer
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers, Drey Dirksen top Waterloo Bucks
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater wins County Line championship
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo makes its way back to state
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry winds up 4th at state
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne