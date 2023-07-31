Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man pronounced dead at scene of semi crash, other driver transported for unknown injuries.

Joseph Spors, 74, of Bellingham, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Friday in Lac qui Parle County. The other driver involved was transported to the Ortonville hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:56 AM

WALTER TOWNSHIP — A man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Lac qui Parle County involving a semi Friday, July 28th.

According to a Monday news release from the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Joseph Spors, of Bellingham died as a result of the accident reported around 11:36 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lac qui Parle County Road 7 and Lac qui Parle County Road 30 in Walter Township.

According to the news release, a 2020 straight Mack truck driven by Eugene Wrobleski, 66, of Benson , was traveling westbound on County Road 30, while Spors was driving a Ford pickup truck southbound on County Road 7 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to a rest in the ditch.

Wrobleski was transported to the Ortonville Hospital for treatment of “unknown injuries,” according to the news release.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Ambulance, Bellingham Fire and First Responders, Ortonville Ambulance, Marietta First Responders, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

By West Central Tribune staff report
