Man sentenced in Meeker County to 33 months for violating no-contact order

Darrian Marcus Ambrose will serve the prison time concurrently with all of his executed files in Stearns County, including a burglary conviction.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 4:11 PM

LITCHFIELD — A St. Cloud man already serving time in prison for a 2022 criminal conviction in Stearns County was sentenced to 33 months for violating a no-contact order in Meeker County.

Darrian Marcus Ambrose
Darrian Marcus Ambrose, listed as Darrin Marcus Ambrose in Meeker County court documents, was convicted of the felony charge May 22. Stearns County court documents indicate he is also known as Neeno Darrian Ambrose.

Ambrose pleaded guilty in Meeker County District Court in February. In exchange for his plea, his 33-month sentence was allowed to run concurrently with all of his executed files in Stearns County and allowed continuous prison credit from Jan. 14, 2022, to the date of the sentencing hearing.

Judge Stephanie Beckman gave him 493 days credit at sentencing.

Ambrose was convicted in Stearns County of burglary in the first-degree — assaulting a person in the building — on April 6, 2022.

Court documents in that case say he broke into a St. Cloud apartment on Jan. 28, 2021, and assaulted an adult male with a candle holder. He was sentenced to 96 months of prison.

He was also sentenced to two concurrent lesser sentences for convictions of felony domestic assault and violating a no-contact order, all charges related to the case.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Ambrose is currently held in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City, and his expected release date is April 5, 2027.

According to the criminal complaint in the Meeker County case, Ambrose was contacting an adult female via video calls from the Meeker County Jail in Litchfield, and a child also appeared on some calls.

A detective was notified Jan. 17, 2022, of a potential violation of a domestic-abuse-no-contact order. The detective learned an order had been issued Oct. 26, 2021, in Stearns County against Ambrose on behalf of the woman and her minor son.

According to the complaint, Ambrose had made eight video calls with the woman from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2022. He was in the Meeker County Jail on an unrelated matter.

Ambrose's public criminal history shows five prior convictions for violating no-contact orders from 2014 to 2020. He was also convicted of felony domestic assault in August of 2017 and felony domestic assault by strangulation in October of 2014.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
