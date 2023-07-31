Man suffers non-life threatening injuries after UTV crash in Spicer

SPICER — A 51-year-old man was transported to a hospital after suffering multiple injuries as a result of a utility vehicle crash.

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Eric Thein suffered “multiple injuries as a result of the crash,” reported around 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of 132nd Avenue Northeast in Spicer.

Responding deputies found a 2022 Can-Am UTV in the south ditch of 132nd Avenue and learned the UTV was westbound on 132nd Avenue when Thein lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

Thein was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar via New London Ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New London Ambulance, Lakes Area Responders, Spicer First Responders, Spicer Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and CentraCare Ambulance.

