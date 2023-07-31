Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man suffers non-life threatening injuries after UTV crash in Spicer

Eric Thein, 51, suffered multiple injuries, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, after a UTV crash was reported in Spicer. Thein was transported to the Hospital in Willmar for treatment. The Sheriff's Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

2981846+ambulance.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:44 AM

SPICER — A 51-year-old man was transported to a hospital after suffering multiple injuries as a result of a utility vehicle crash.

READ MORE

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Eric Thein suffered “multiple injuries as a result of the crash,” reported around 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of 132nd Avenue Northeast in Spicer.

Responding deputies found a 2022 Can-Am UTV in the south ditch of 132nd Avenue and learned the UTV was westbound on 132nd Avenue when Thein lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

Thein was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar via New London Ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New London Ambulance, Lakes Area Responders, Spicer First Responders, Spicer Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and CentraCare Ambulance.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Man pronounced dead at scene of semi crash, other driver transported for unknown injuries.
27m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.CrashReport.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash reported Sunday in Lake Henry
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
accident-semi.jpg
Local
Man expected to be charged with DWI after semi crash in Renville County
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers, Drey Dirksen top Waterloo Bucks
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater wins County Line championship
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo makes its way back to state
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry winds up 4th at state
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne