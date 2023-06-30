Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Medical examiner says Prinsburg, Minnesota, man died from fatal injuries after reported crash

Jose Antonio Diaz Barranco, 76, died June 15, 2023, after he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries due to being involved in a single vehicle rollover reported June 14. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office issued a news release Friday, June 30.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:34 PM

PRINSBURG — A 76-year-old Prinsburg, Minnesota, man succumbed to his life-threatening injuries June 15 after a reported rollover crash the day before.
In a June 30 news release, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office stated Jose Antonio Diaz Barranco, 76, died June 15, 2023, after he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries due to being involved in a single-vehicle rollover reported June 14.

Diaz Barranco reportedly died at 3:31 p.m. June 15 at the Robbinsdale hospital due to multiple blunt-force injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Diaz Barranco was driving a 2015 Jeep eastbound on Minnesota Highway 7 when it rolled and crashed at mile marker 100 in Prinsburg, near Pleasant Avenue.

The crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. on June 14 in Kandiyohi County .

Diaz Barranco was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to the report. The airbags in the vehicle deployed and he was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report, and road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

Prinsburg Fire and First Responders, Raymond Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
