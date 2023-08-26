6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Memoir details how western Minnesota family's bonds were torn apart

Minneapolis author Patsy Kahmann's memoir, “House of Kahmanns,” tells the story of how a parish priest separated 12 young siblings following a tragedy.

Patsy Kahmann joined with her brother, Andy Kahmann and her granddaughter, Genevieve Bergstrom, at the Bird Island Cultural Centre on July 19, 2023 where Andy Kahmann's printing and art were on display.
Patsy Kahmann joined with her brother Andy Kahmann, left, and her granddaughter Genevieve Bergstrom, right, on July 19, 2023, at the Bird Island Cultural Centre where Andy Kahmann's printing and art were on display.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 8:35 AM

BIRD ISLAND — Throughout her adult life, Patsy Kahmann felt that she had a book in her.

Now that it’s written, let’s hope that Kahmann, 72, of Minneapolis, completes the other in her.

Her memoir, “House of Kahmanns,” is the story of her family of 12 siblings and the parents who led them from a middle-class life in Kansas City, Missouri, to western Minnesota, where trauma awaited them.

Jack and Della Kahmann drove their brood of 11 children — the youngest was on the way — in the back of a company pickup truck to Granite Falls in the summer of 1962. Both parents were 38 years old. Jack was a salesman for an agricultural company that wanted to expand into southwestern Minnesota.

They settled into a rented farm home outside of Granite Falls, where theirs was a family-focused existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Della and Jack Kahmann and four of their children are shown in this photo from their days in Kansas City, Missouri.
Della and Jack Kahmann and four of their children are shown in this photo from their days in Kansas City, Missouri.
Contributed

Trauma arrived in the winter of 1964.

Jack and Della were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 212, putting Della in a coma. Doctors feared she would not survive.

After heroic efforts to pull his unconscious wife from their mangled vehicle, Jack was found to have a broken back and was hospitalized for 75 days.

READ MORE

That 75 days was exactly the amount of time the 12 siblings — eight boys and four girls — were separated from one another. On the day of the accident, the family’s parish priest rejected the offer of an elderly couple who were the Kahmanns' neighbors and friends to stay and watch the siblings in their home.

Instead, he placed the children in 10 different homes. Patsy Kahmann, the second-oldest of the siblings, was only able to learn the whereabouts of a few of her siblings during this time, much to her anguish.

When her father was released from the hospital, he defied the priest and rounded up all of the children. He jammed them into a station wagon as if rescuing hostages in a foreign land, Kahmann recounts in her book.

Many years later, Kahmann said the siblings learned that the priest who had separated them was credibly confirmed as a pedophile. They suspect their separation was ill-intended, and feel fortunate that their father was able to gather them back together before any of them experienced any abuse.

While their separation is at the heart of her memoir, it is but a part of a story telling of the many facets of family life — from the humorous to the somber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kahmann gives life to experiences ranging from the time the family inadvertently left their youngest floating in an inner tube on Cottonwood Lake to their life in Kansas City, where 2-year-old Andy lost his hand in a cement mixer. It was successfully reattached, a first for its time in 1955.

The 12 Kahmann siblings joined in Bloomington in 2017 and had this photo taken of their reunion.
The 12 Kahmann siblings gathered in Bloomington in 2017 and had this photo taken of their reunion.
Contributed

Many who know Andy Kahmann are surprised to learn of this event in his life. While many of his siblings eventually scattered to locations from northern Ontario, Canada, to Florida, Andy Kahmann stayed put.

He made his career in printing, first with the Bird Island Union and later managing Western Printers in Montevideo and the printing department at the West Central Tribune in Willmar.

He’s known best for his downtown Montevideo print shop, A to Z Printing, where he keeps the art of letterpress printing alive yet today.

The family moved on from the trauma of the accident that had separated the children. Della Kahmann survived, but was left physically scarred and endured years of follow-up surgeries. Jack Kahmann lived with chronic pain until his early death at 52.

After the accident, Patsy Kahmann said her father couldn’t wait to get out of Granite Falls for fear the family would be torn apart again. They moved to a fixer-upper house in Bird Island. At first, it was a hard move for Patsy, but she warmed to the prairie community.

“It turned out to be the best place ever,” she said.

The family thrived and healed in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bird Island has a special energy to it,” she said.

A family photo of the 12 Kahmann children.
A family photo of the 12 Kahmann children.
Contributed

All of this is part of a story she yearned to tell for a long time. She typed bits and pieces of the story as the years advanced. She never quite put it all together until a classmate at a school reunion admonished her: “We’re running out of time, Patsy,” before proceeding to give her a deadline.

Kahmann said her mother had also made known her desire for her to author this book about their family life. From her death bed, she also made it known that her brother Andy should print the book.

It’s all played out exactly as their mother wished.

House of Kahmanns book cover. The photo by Andy Kahmann is of a former convent that was one of the Kahmann's childhood homes.
"House of Kahmanns," by Patsy Kahmann, is available for purchase at A to Z Letterpress in Montevideo. The photo on the cover, taken by Andy Kahmann, is of a former convent that was one of the Kahmanns' childhood homes.
Contributed

Kahmann said she hopes her family’s story conveys to its readers the power of family love, especially the serious force that is the sibling bond.

Her parents “modeled a deep connection, and had the uncanny ability to make each of us kids feel like we were the favorite,” she explained.

As for a second book, it’s a definite possibility. Andy Kahmann allowed her 160 pages for “House of Kahmanns.”

Patsy Kahmann said she has stories for another 100 pages already waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

To purchase copies, contact the author at pgkahmann@gmail.com or A to Z Printing in Montevideo. To view a video prepared for Andy Kahmann's exhibit at the Bird Island Cultural Centre, visit youtu.be/xd0vzEHYdJs.

More by Tom Cherveny:
A handful of Kernza grain processed at the A Frame Farm near Madison, Minnesota on July 13, 2023.
Local
Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution: Demand for plant-based protein offers promise for more diverse landscape
Why aren't we seeing more change in the Midwest? Growers explain the challenges in latest segment of 'Alt Meat Revolution'
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota state parks changing, but most important things stay the same
Survey finds that park visitors appreciate their parks for familiar reasons
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Prairie Pothole Day at Stoney Ridge Farm
Local
Prairie Pothole Days returns Sept. 9 on its home grounds near New London, Minnesota
The 40th annual event will be held on the Stoney Ridge Farm.
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Cannabis plant
Local
Two counties look to Countryside Public Health for approach to cannabis
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties looking for public health agency to serve as focal point for regulating, addressing cannabis issues
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
Gavel.jpg
Local
Willmar man wants evidence suppressed, charges dismissed in alleged drive-by shooting
2h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 26, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 26, 2023
4h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball interest is spiking as the 2023 volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
11m ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
Volleyball: Ridgewater goes 1-1 at tourney
3h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: NLS tops Thunder Hawks, 6-1
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Aubrey Schueler, left, shakes hands with St. Cloud Tech's Kierstyn Nelson after Schueler won the 50-yard freestyle at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Prep roundup: Cards get started in the pool
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown