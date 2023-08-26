Memoir details how western Minnesota family's bonds were torn apart

BIRD ISLAND — Throughout her adult life, Patsy Kahmann felt that she had a book in her.

Now that it’s written, let’s hope that Kahmann, 72, of Minneapolis, completes the other in her.

Her memoir, “House of Kahmanns,” is the story of her family of 12 siblings and the parents who led them from a middle-class life in Kansas City, Missouri, to western Minnesota, where trauma awaited them.

Jack and Della Kahmann drove their brood of 11 children — the youngest was on the way — in the back of a company pickup truck to Granite Falls in the summer of 1962. Both parents were 38 years old. Jack was a salesman for an agricultural company that wanted to expand into southwestern Minnesota.

They settled into a rented farm home outside of Granite Falls, where theirs was a family-focused existence.

Della and Jack Kahmann and four of their children are shown in this photo from their days in Kansas City, Missouri. Contributed

Trauma arrived in the winter of 1964.

Jack and Della were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 212, putting Della in a coma. Doctors feared she would not survive.

After heroic efforts to pull his unconscious wife from their mangled vehicle, Jack was found to have a broken back and was hospitalized for 75 days.

That 75 days was exactly the amount of time the 12 siblings — eight boys and four girls — were separated from one another. On the day of the accident, the family’s parish priest rejected the offer of an elderly couple who were the Kahmanns' neighbors and friends to stay and watch the siblings in their home.

Instead, he placed the children in 10 different homes. Patsy Kahmann, the second-oldest of the siblings, was only able to learn the whereabouts of a few of her siblings during this time, much to her anguish.

When her father was released from the hospital, he defied the priest and rounded up all of the children. He jammed them into a station wagon as if rescuing hostages in a foreign land, Kahmann recounts in her book.

Many years later, Kahmann said the siblings learned that the priest who had separated them was credibly confirmed as a pedophile. They suspect their separation was ill-intended, and feel fortunate that their father was able to gather them back together before any of them experienced any abuse.

While their separation is at the heart of her memoir, it is but a part of a story telling of the many facets of family life — from the humorous to the somber.

Kahmann gives life to experiences ranging from the time the family inadvertently left their youngest floating in an inner tube on Cottonwood Lake to their life in Kansas City, where 2-year-old Andy lost his hand in a cement mixer. It was successfully reattached, a first for its time in 1955.

The 12 Kahmann siblings gathered in Bloomington in 2017 and had this photo taken of their reunion. Contributed

Many who know Andy Kahmann are surprised to learn of this event in his life. While many of his siblings eventually scattered to locations from northern Ontario, Canada, to Florida, Andy Kahmann stayed put.

He made his career in printing, first with the Bird Island Union and later managing Western Printers in Montevideo and the printing department at the West Central Tribune in Willmar.

He’s known best for his downtown Montevideo print shop, A to Z Printing, where he keeps the art of letterpress printing alive yet today.

The family moved on from the trauma of the accident that had separated the children. Della Kahmann survived, but was left physically scarred and endured years of follow-up surgeries. Jack Kahmann lived with chronic pain until his early death at 52.

After the accident, Patsy Kahmann said her father couldn’t wait to get out of Granite Falls for fear the family would be torn apart again. They moved to a fixer-upper house in Bird Island. At first, it was a hard move for Patsy, but she warmed to the prairie community.

“It turned out to be the best place ever,” she said.

The family thrived and healed in the community.

“Bird Island has a special energy to it,” she said.

A family photo of the 12 Kahmann children. Contributed

All of this is part of a story she yearned to tell for a long time. She typed bits and pieces of the story as the years advanced. She never quite put it all together until a classmate at a school reunion admonished her: “We’re running out of time, Patsy,” before proceeding to give her a deadline.

Kahmann said her mother had also made known her desire for her to author this book about their family life. From her death bed, she also made it known that her brother Andy should print the book.

It’s all played out exactly as their mother wished.

"House of Kahmanns," by Patsy Kahmann, is available for purchase at A to Z Letterpress in Montevideo. The photo on the cover, taken by Andy Kahmann, is of a former convent that was one of the Kahmanns' childhood homes. Contributed

Kahmann said she hopes her family’s story conveys to its readers the power of family love, especially the serious force that is the sibling bond.

Her parents “modeled a deep connection, and had the uncanny ability to make each of us kids feel like we were the favorite,” she explained.

As for a second book, it’s a definite possibility. Andy Kahmann allowed her 160 pages for “House of Kahmanns.”

Patsy Kahmann said she has stories for another 100 pages already waiting.

To purchase copies, contact the author at pgkahmann@gmail.com or A to Z Printing in Montevideo. To view a video prepared for Andy Kahmann's exhibit at the Bird Island Cultural Centre, visit youtu.be/xd0vzEHYdJs.