Midwest Machinery in Madison, Minnesota, looking to open temporary site following devastating fire

Midwest Machinery is seeking to open a temporary facility to meet farmers' spring planting needs and keep its 23 employees on the job in aftermath of fire that destroyed its Madison facility.

Midwest Machinery 032223 004.jpg
Caution tape secures the perimeter surrounding Midwest Machinery following a structure fire on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Madison, Minnesota.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:19 PM

MADISON — Midwest Machinery is committed to finding a temporary location to keep its Madison, Minnesota, dealership operating and its 23 employees at work.

Related:

The company is in the early stages of developing a plan for continued operations in the aftermath of the fire that destroyed its main office and shop facility in Madison on Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday, extinguishing hotspots and helping tear down some of the rubble.

“As our plans are made, we will communicate to our employees and customers how we will fill the gap this fire has created,” said Jamie Borstad, Midwest Machinery location manager, in a news release on Thursday.

“As we begin this long process, we are committed to keeping our Madison staff working so they can continue to take care of themselves and their families,” said Ron Reitmeier, Midwest Machinery president. “We are working on securing a long-term temporary facility in Madison so we can get back to the work of supporting the people in the surrounding area. With planting fast approaching, we hope to open a temporary facility very soon. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the people and businesses in Madison and the surrounding area.”

Midwest Machinery 032223 006.jpg
People observe fire damage at Midwest Machinery after a large-scale structure fire on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Madison.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and quickly engulfed the building. More than 100 personnel representing 25 different agencies from Minnesota and South Dakota joined in battling the blaze and assisting at the scene. Residents from 15 homes and two apartment buildings near the fire were temporarily evacuated.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this fire,” Borstad said. “I want to thank and commend every one of the first responders, fire departments and community members. They did a great job ensuring the safety of people living in the area, while bringing the fire under control.”

Borstad said the focus now is the spring field needs of farmers.

“With planting just around the corner, a lot of farmers depend on us to keep them in the field. Our folks and their families here in Madison need to know that we will do our utmost to support everyone,” he said.

The primary offices and shop building of Midwest Machinery in Madison have been deemed a total loss, according to Lac qui Parle County officials.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, and is currently under investigation.

Midwest Machinery Co. is a privately owned corporation with John Deere dealerships in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The company employs more than 700 people.

