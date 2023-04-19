Midwest Machinery opens temporary parts facility in Madison, Minnesota, after fire destroyed showroom, shop

MADISON — Just shy of the one-month anniversary of the fire that destroyed its facilities in Madison, the Midwest Machinery John Deere dealership has opened a long-term, temporary parts facility in the western Minnesota community.

The temporary site is located at 515 1st St. E. in Madison, across the road from the original location. It is up and running, according to Ron Reitmeier, Midwest Machinery president.

The new location will include parts and equipment sales as well as on-farm service scheduling. The opening comes in the wake of an accidental fire that destroyed the dealership's Madison showroom and shop buildings on March 21, according to a news release from the company.

The phone number for the temporary location will be the same as the original at 320-598-7575, and the website contact information remains the same as well. Parts and service can be accessed via www.mmcjd.com .

“The support of the people in this community has been incredible,” Reitmeier said. “The first responders, our customers, the entire Midwest Machinery team, and now, the understanding and cooperation of Scott Tofte where our temporary facility will be housed, has helped to quickly move this situation from destruction to solutions.”

In addition to the temporary parts facility, Midwest is redirecting a number of service trucks from its other locations into the Madison area to provide on-farm service calls.

This will allow the Madison technicians to support their customers after their service trucks were lost in the fire.

Midwest’s location manager for Madison, Jamie Borstad, said planning for reopening the Madison area dealership offices and service shop is ongoing.

“For the next few weeks, we will keep our focus on meeting customer needs during planting. We will communicate future plans for the Madison location as details are finalized,” Borstad said. “All of us in here in Madison appreciate the support everyone has shown. We are very glad, and proud, to be a part of this community.”