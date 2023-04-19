99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Midwest Machinery opens temporary parts facility in Madison, Minnesota, after fire destroyed showroom, shop

Just shy of the one-month anniversary of a fire that destroyed its facility, Midwest Machinery is able to resume service in Madison.

Midwest Machinery 032223 003.jpg
A helicopter hovers above Midwest Machinery following a structure fire on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Madison.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:55 PM

MADISON — Just shy of the one-month anniversary of the fire that destroyed its facilities in Madison, the Midwest Machinery John Deere dealership has opened a long-term, temporary parts facility in the western Minnesota community.

The temporary site is located at 515 1st St. E. in Madison, across the road from the original location. It is up and running, according to Ron Reitmeier, Midwest Machinery president.

Read more:

The new location will include parts and equipment sales as well as on-farm service scheduling. The opening comes in the wake of an accidental fire that destroyed the dealership's Madison showroom and shop buildings on March 21, according to a news release from the company.

The phone number for the temporary location will be the same as the original at 320-598-7575, and the website contact information remains the same as well. Parts and service can be accessed via www.mmcjd.com .

“The support of the people in this community has been incredible,” Reitmeier said. “The first responders, our customers, the entire Midwest Machinery team, and now, the understanding and cooperation of Scott Tofte where our temporary facility will be housed, has helped to quickly move this situation from destruction to solutions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the temporary parts facility, Midwest is redirecting a number of service trucks from its other locations into the Madison area to provide on-farm service calls.
This will allow the Madison technicians to support their customers after their service trucks were lost in the fire.

Midwest’s location manager for Madison, Jamie Borstad, said planning for reopening the Madison area dealership offices and service shop is ongoing.

“For the next few weeks, we will keep our focus on meeting customer needs during planting. We will communicate future plans for the Madison location as details are finalized,” Borstad said. “All of us in here in Madison appreciate the support everyone has shown. We are very glad, and proud, to be a part of this community.”

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A street light in a snow covered pine forest
Arts and Entertainment
Ridgewater College to bring 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe' to the stage in Willmar
April 19, 2023 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
082622.N.WCT.flowerfarm 011.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
West Central Singers to plant a musical garden at spring concerts in Willmar, Spicer
April 19, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press