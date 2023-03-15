6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Milan, Minnesota, man sentenced for striking co-worker with machete outside their Montevideo workplace

Threes Sepes Sepinon, 35, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for swinging a machete at his co-worker in the parking lot of their Montevideo workplace.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 5:11 PM

MONTEVIDEO — A Milan man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of striking a co-worker with a machete in March 2022.

Threes Sepes Sepinon
Threes Sepes Sepinon, 35, was charged in Chippewa County District Court after he was alleged to have assaulted a co-worker in a workplace parking lot in Montevideo, causing two abrasions on the man's face.

Sepinon was found guilty in a court trial in December of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

Judge Thomas Van Hon did not enter a conviction on the threats of violence charge because it was a lesser offense included with the assault charge.

At sentencing on Feb. 7, Sepinon received credit for two days already served.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections , Sepinon's expected release date from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud is Feb. 5, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, Montevideo police were called around 5:24 a.m. March 16, 2022, to a report that Sepinon had assaulted a male co-worker. He declined medical attention, and spoke to an officer inside the workplace.

According to the complaint, the man said he was sitting in the passenger seat of another co-worker’s vehicle when Sepinon opened the passenger door and yelled at him, asking why he had to “cause problems.” Sepinon then swung a machete at the man and hit his face, which resulted in two abrasions, each approximately an inch in length.

According to the complaint, a female witness sitting in the second-row passenger seat of the vehicle got out and pushed Sepinon away. The woman said as she pushed Sepinon back she heard him say he would end the man's life and that they should let him go. Sepinon then left in another vehicle.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
