Minneapolis man taken into custody in Meeker County after police pursuit reported to have reached 100 mph

LITCHFIELD — Sheriff's deputies from Meeker County were involved in a vehicle pursuit Saturday that reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

According to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, Meeker County deputies were dispatched at 12:38 a.m. Saturday after learning of a pursuit entering Meeker County on U.S. Highway 12 West from Wright County. The pursuit was initiated by the Howard Lake Police Department.

Deputies learned a complaint was made against the driver because the vehicle had crossed over lanes of traffic, passed a caller on the shoulder, and almost hit a semi head-on while passing another vehicle.

Litchfield police and Meeker County deputies joined the pursuit in the city of Litchfield and continued pursuing the vehicle on Minnesota Highway 22 southbound, according to the release.

As the driver of the vehicle slowed down, a Meeker County deputy successfully performed a pursuit intervention technique, often referred to as a PIT maneuver. The vehicle spun out and went into the ditch.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Minneapolis, was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, obstruction and reckless driving. He was booked into the Meeker County Jail pending a court appearance.