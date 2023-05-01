99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minneapolis man taken into custody in Meeker County after police pursuit reported to have reached 100 mph

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said deputies joined in a vehicle pursuit Saturday. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph, according to a news release. A deputy performed a successful pursuit intervention technique and a 27-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested. He was booked into the Meeker County Jail pending a court appearance.

2767778+pursuit.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:34 PM

LITCHFIELD — Sheriff's deputies from Meeker County were involved in a vehicle pursuit Saturday that reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

READ MORE

According to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, Meeker County deputies were dispatched at 12:38 a.m. Saturday after learning of a pursuit entering Meeker County on U.S. Highway 12 West from Wright County. The pursuit was initiated by the Howard Lake Police Department.

Deputies learned a complaint was made against the driver because the vehicle had crossed over lanes of traffic, passed a caller on the shoulder, and almost hit a semi head-on while passing another vehicle.

Litchfield police and Meeker County deputies joined the pursuit in the city of Litchfield and continued pursuing the vehicle on Minnesota Highway 22 southbound, according to the release.

As the driver of the vehicle slowed down, a Meeker County deputy successfully performed a pursuit intervention technique, often referred to as a PIT maneuver. The vehicle spun out and went into the ditch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Minneapolis, was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, obstruction and reckless driving. He was booked into the Meeker County Jail pending a court appearance.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
4498770+ambulance_0.jpg
Local
Police identify man injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Willmar
May 01, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
050123.N.WCT.YMAggregateMapping.jpg
Local
Department of Natural Resources to conduct aggregate mapping project in Yellow Medicine County
May 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: YME Sting lead area teams at RRC/WWG Invite
April 30, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats fight off Montevideo Thunder Hawks, fall to Sartell
April 30, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Riverland sweeps Ridgewater
April 30, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott