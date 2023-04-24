99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota-based Runnings to purchase R.P. Home and Harvest

Upon completion of the acquisition R.P. Home & Harvest, Runnings’ footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.

Runnings Storefront.jpg
Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, has reached an agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest. Runnings has locations in Willmar and Marshall, among its current 58 locations. The agreement will expand the retailer's footprint to 80 locations in 12 states.
Contributed / Runnings
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:04 PM

MARSHALL — Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, has recently reached an agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest, a family-owned company with 22 locations and one distribution facility across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Upon completion of this acquisition, the Runnings footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.

“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” said Brian Odegaard, Runnings president, in a news release. “These stores and communities are very similar to the markets we presently serve and, after many discussions with R.P. Home & Harvest’s leadership, both companies knew this would be a great fit from a culture, values, and operations standpoint.”

READ MORE

Runnings is a privately held retailer founded in 1947 and owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed family. There are currently 58 stores that employ more than 2,700 workers across eight states, according to the news release

Items sold at Runnings stores include pet supplies, sporting goods, clothing and footwear, lawn and garden supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, toys and outdoor equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

R.P. Home & Harvest was founded in 2021, and operates 22 farm and ranch stores and one distribution center across four states. According to the news release, the company is an affiliate of R.P. Lumber Company, a family-owned home center and building materials retailer based in Edwardsville, Illinois, that operates more than 80 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa and Wisconsin.

R.P. Home and Harvest storefront
R.P. Home and Harvest, which has 22 locations, was recently acquired by Minnesota-based retailer Runnings.
Contributed / Runnings

According to the announcement, the transaction between Runnings and R.P. Home & Harvest is scheduled to close in June. The stores will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings transitions the stores to their well-known brand.

“It’s pretty amazing how quickly this all came together,” said Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Home & Harvest, in the release. “Just a couple of months ago this wasn’t even on the radar, but when a win-win opportunity appears, it is an exciting thing.

Plummer said Runnings is well-regarded by customers and competitors.

"We are both family-owned companies and that means a lot to us. This deal would not have come together if we did not have the utmost confidence that Runnings will do a phenomenal job for all stakeholders.”

More by Jennifer Kotila:
JCPenny Tour 041423 001.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council approves extending the contract with BKV Group for city hall/community center proposals
One of the items included in the city of Willmar's extended contract with BKV Group, not to exceed $15,000, is a site concept and cost estimate for remodeling the JCPenney building in the Uptown Willmar mall.
April 19, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stay N' Play 021623 001.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission launches Child Care Development Program
Utilizing a grant from DEED and local funding from the city of Willmar and Kandiyohi County, the program has approximately $600,000 to assist child care providers, including issuing forgivable loans.
April 18, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
car.crash.jpg
Local
Lamberton woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Redwood County
The 34-year-old woman was transported to CentraCare — Redwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 09, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Two young children pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Local
PHOTOS: The Easter Bunny comes to visit Lake Lillian
It was a happy Saturday morning as many families came to the City Center in Lake Lillian to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
April 09, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
Willmar firefighters up for more than 40 hours fighting garage fire, then train derailment fire
“(I) pretty much just changed clothes and then this page went off,” Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson told the Willmar City Council on Monday while recapping Willmar Fire Department’s response to the derailment.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to discuss rebranding at the Monday, April 3, meeting
The Willmar City Council is being asked to allow staff to request proposals for rebranding the city.
April 01, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 016.jpg
Local
Most Raymond, Minnesota, residents never heard train derailment, but then came the knocking
Many Raymond residents were not awakened by the sound, but it wasn't long before neighbors, volunteers and law enforcement officers were knocking on doors to start the evacuation process.
March 30, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A woman and her two-year-old son board a bus.
Local
Evacuation of Raymond, Minnesota, residents following derailment of BNSF train goes exactly to plan
Everybody who was trained to help in emergency situations such as the train derailment overnight in Raymond showed up and knew exactly what needed to be done.
March 30, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Local
Willmar council pauses decision on home for new community center and city hall as it seeks more information
The pause is to allow Willmar Ten Investors additional time to solidify numbers on what the renovation of the former JCPenney building would cost.
March 21, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Bethesda renovations 030923 001.jpg
Local
Final phase of long-term transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar expected to be completed this year
The transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar began in 2016. The final phase began during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the remodel of the west wing and memory care unit into "neighborhoods." This year, the east wing will be remodeled and an addition constructed.
March 21, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
StearnsCo.Paynesville.Crash.042123
Local
Paynesville, Minnesota, driver suffers minor injuries Friday after vehicle rolls, strikes fence
April 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 05:07 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Baseball: Ridgewater earns a split with Anoka-Ramsey
April 23, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons earn a tough win at St. Peter
April 23, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar sophomore Braeden Fagerlie connects with a swing during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Prep
Baseball: A unique experience for Willmar Cardinals
April 23, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown