Minnesota BCA investigating inmate death Saturday at Lac qui Parle County Jail

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the death of an inmate at the jail in Madison. The BCA, in a news release, said the man died in an apparent hanging.

Lac qui Parle County
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:53 PM

ST. PAUL — A Graceville, Minnesota, man was found dead Saturday in his cell at the Lac qui Parle County Jail in an apparent hanging.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death of Dennis Eugene Kipp, 60. He was found dead just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the jail in Madison , where he was being held pending a drug possession charge from Big Stone County, according to a news release from the BCA.

Kipp was the only person in his housing unit at the time and he was declared dead at the scene, the BCA said in the release.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office asked the BCA to investigate. As part of its preliminary investigation, BCA agents are reviewing all available video footage from inside the jail.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsy,

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Lac qui Parle County Attorney’s Office for review.

