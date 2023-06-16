Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirms zebra mussels in Long Lake by Hawick

WILLMAR — Zebra mussels have been confirmed in Long Lake by Hawick in Kandiyohi County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday.

Until the announcement, Long Lake by Hawick was celebrated as one of the remaining recreational lakes in Kandiyohi County without a known aquatic invasive species infestation.

DNR invasive species specialists, following up on a report of zebra mussels, found six adult zebra mussels, up to 1.5 inches long, attached to concrete planks at the public access boat ramp, according to a news release from the DNR.

The 324-acre lake is located in the watershed of the Middle Fork of the Crow River. It’s known for its largemouth bass and panfishing opportunities.

It joins a list that now includes the most popular fishing and recreational lakes in Kandiyohi County. Zebra mussels were first found in Kandiyohi County when identified in Green Lake in 2014. Since then, aquatic invasive species has been confirmed in lakes Andrew, Calhoun, Diamond, Eagle, Elkhorn, Florida, Games, George, Henderson, Long Lake (by Willmar), Nest, Norway and West Norway.

Kandiyohi County maintains an aggressive aquatic invasive species control program. It was awarded $246,000 by the Minnesota DNR for AIS inspection and control efforts for 2023. This season's inspection program includes watching 19 boat accesses.

The DNR reminds lake users that whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:



Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment — find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/Decon .

watercraft and equipment — find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/Decon . Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

with high-pressure water or with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds). Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist at mndnr.gov/Invasives/AIS/Contacts.html if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.