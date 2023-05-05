Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks input on expansion of Appleton Off-Highway Vehicle Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting public input on a grant-in-aid request for funds to expand the Appleton Off-Highway Vehicle Park.

Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:32 AM

APPLETON The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites public review and written comments on a proposal by Swift County to obtain grant-in-aid funding for an expansion of the Appleton Off-Highway Vehicle Park.

Grant-in-aid is a cost-sharing program between the DNR, a local government sponsor and often a local club. The program funds development and maintenance of OHV trails.

The proposed expansion would add a skills area designed for off-highway motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle and off-road vehicle use, as well as a circle track designed for off-highway motorcycle use. The facilities are proposed to be constructed on separate parcels near the existing Appleton OHV Park.

(Find a larger view of the above map plus two additional detailed maps of the proposal below.)

The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 5. Comments can be submitted:

  • Via email to kristy.rice@state.mn.us
  • Via mail to Kristy Rice, Acquisition and Development Specialist, Parks and Trails Division, 20596 Highway 7, Hutchison, MN 55350

More details can be found on the DNR’s Appleton OHV Park webpage at mndnr.gov/input/mgmtplans/ohv/plans/appleton-ohv-park.html .

For more information, contact Kristy Rice at kristy.rice@state.mn.us or 320-753-0326 .

By West Central Tribune staff report
