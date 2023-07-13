Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to host public meeting July 17 in Darwin on Powers Lake

DARWIN — A public information meeting is scheduled to discuss options to replace the water control structure on Powers Lake in Meeker County.

The public can ask questions and provide input at the public meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Darwin City Hall, 305 East Curran St.

According to a news release, the meeting will gather public input to help guide Meeker County and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife managers as they explore alternatives to replace the water control structure at the outlet of the lake.

Powers Lake is a 402-acre shallow lake in Meeker County located north of the town of Darwin.

The outlet structure on Powers Lake was installed in the 1960s to maintain water levels. That structure is in disrepair and replacement is required, according to the DNR news release.

The DNR is interested in working with Meeker County and area residents to construct a new water control structure at the outlet of Powers Lake to improve lake habitat and water quality. This public meeting is the first step toward developing a plan to replace the structure.

Interested parties can also contact Cory Netland, area wildlife supervisor, at 320-347-7632 or by email at Cory.Netland@state.mn.us . Questions can also be directed to Josh Kavanagh, DNR shallow lakes specialist, by phone at 320-347-7634 or by email at Joshua.Kavanagh@state.mn.us.

Mail correspondence can be sent to New London DNR Wildlife Office, 398 Sibley Park Road N.E., New London, MN 56273.