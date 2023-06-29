Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota DNR confirms starry stonewort in Long Lake near Hawick in Kandiyohi County

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff conducting a survey of algae in Long Lake near Hawick found starry stonewort at a depth of 8 to 12 feet near the west public access.

Kevin Farnum of the Koronis Lake Association holds starry stonewort pulled from the lake in this Tribune file photo. Aquatic Invasive Species are among the challenges facing the North Fork of the Crow River Watershed.
Kevin Farnum of the Koronis Lake Association holds starry stonewort in this Tribune file photo. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, June 29, 2023, that the invasive algae has been found in Long Lake near Hawick in Kandiyohi County.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:25 PM

HAWICK — Just two weeks after zebra mussels were confirmed in the lake, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in Long Lake near Hawick in Kandiyohi County.

More local news:

According to a news release, DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Long Lake found starry stonewort at a depth of 8 to 12 feet near the west public access.

Starry stonewort is an algae that looks like some native aquatic plants. It can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants.

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in Lac qui Parle Lake, putting them in the waters of a popular destination for anglers and hunters from throughout much of the state as well as the Minnesota River system.
Local
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirms zebra mussels in Long Lake by Hawick
Zebra mussels have been found in one of the few remaining Kandiyohi County lakes that had been celebrated as free of aquatic invasive species.
June 16, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Until the June 15 announcement confirming the presence of zebra mussels, Long Lake by Hawick was celebrated as one of the last remaining recreational lakes in Kandiyohi County without a known aquatic invasive species infestation, according to West Central Tribune archives.

The 324-acre lake is located in the watershed of the Middle Fork of the Crow River. It’s known for its largemouth bass and panfishing opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNR in Thursday's news release said follow-up surveys of Long Lake showed the starry stonewort appears to be present in a roughly one-quarter-acre area of the lake near the public access. Available treatment options could include hand pulling, herbicide applications or other methods as appropriate.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, according to the DNR, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 24 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.

Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR A photo of the starry stonewort found in Turtle Lake shows the flower-like bulbils that identify the plant.
A photo of the starry stonewort shows the flower-like bulbils that identify the plant.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

In late summer and early fall, starry stonewort’s small white star-shaped bulbils become more visible, making it easier to distinguish from other aquatic plants. Information on how to identify starry stonewort can be found on the DNR’s website at mndnr.gov/invasives/aquaticplants/starrystonewort .

Starry stonewort is most likely spread when fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors or other water-related equipment.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

The DNR said in the release that these additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

  • Decontaminate watercraft and equipment — find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/decon .
  • Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).
  • Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/ais .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
June 29, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Maple Lake Lakers level Litchfield Blues on Town Ball Tour night
June 28, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS second baseman Luke Knudsen, 2, readies a throw to first baseman Grant Paffrath during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer nabs win over Willmar
June 28, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Late homer hands Bismarck Larks a win over Willmar Stingers
June 28, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown