Minnesota DNR confirms starry stonewort in Long Lake near Hawick in Kandiyohi County

HAWICK — Just two weeks after zebra mussels were confirmed in the lake, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in Long Lake near Hawick in Kandiyohi County.

According to a news release, DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Long Lake found starry stonewort at a depth of 8 to 12 feet near the west public access.

Starry stonewort is an algae that looks like some native aquatic plants. It can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants.

Until the June 15 announcement confirming the presence of zebra mussels, Long Lake by Hawick was celebrated as one of the last remaining recreational lakes in Kandiyohi County without a known aquatic invasive species infestation, according to West Central Tribune archives.

The 324-acre lake is located in the watershed of the Middle Fork of the Crow River. It’s known for its largemouth bass and panfishing opportunities.

The DNR in Thursday's news release said follow-up surveys of Long Lake showed the starry stonewort appears to be present in a roughly one-quarter-acre area of the lake near the public access. Available treatment options could include hand pulling, herbicide applications or other methods as appropriate.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, according to the DNR, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 24 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.

A photo of the starry stonewort shows the flower-like bulbils that identify the plant. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

In late summer and early fall, starry stonewort’s small white star-shaped bulbils become more visible, making it easier to distinguish from other aquatic plants. Information on how to identify starry stonewort can be found on the DNR’s website at mndnr.gov/invasives/aquaticplants/starrystonewort .

Starry stonewort is most likely spread when fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors or other water-related equipment.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:



Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

The DNR said in the release that these additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment — find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/decon .

watercraft and equipment — find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/decon . Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

with high-pressure water or with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds). Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/ais .