News Local

Minnesota DNR seeks input on Upper Sioux park transfer

DNR offers opportunities online to provide input about the legislation requiring the transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community and about future outdoor recreation in the Minnesota River Valley.

Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 002.jpg
A tipi stands among the tall grasses inside Yellow Medicine River Campground on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Upper Sioux Agency State Park in rural Granite Falls. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking input from the public about outdoor recreation in the Minnesota River Valley after the park is transferred to the Upper Sioux Community.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:48 PM

GRANITE FALLS — There remain opportunities to provide feedback about the transfer of the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held informational meetings in Granite Falls on June 29 about the transfer of the state park and about outdoor recreation in the area.

During the meeting, representatives of the DNR, the Upper Sioux Community, Minnesota Historical Society and Minnesota Department of Transportation provided information and answered questions from the audience.

According to a news release from DNR, for those who were not able to attend an informational meeting may still provide feedback online at engage.dnr.state.mn.us.

The DNR is committed to providing outdoor recreation in the Minnesota River Valley. At this time, there are many possibilities of what that could look like, which is why the DNR wants to hear from the public, according to the release.

The department wants people to continue to provide feedback and asks that they also encourage relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers to do the same. Feedback will help inform the next steps.

Additional updates will be provided as the process of transferring Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community progresses, and as plans for future recreational opportunities in the area are made, according to the DNR.

Additional information is available by searching "Upper Sioux Agency State Park Land Transfer" on the DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us .

