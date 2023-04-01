Minnesota Highway 23 reopened Friday night at Raymond after train derailment
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 23 at Raymond. It had been closed since Thursday when a train derailed on tracks running parallel to the highway.
WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced at 9:30 p.m. Friday that it has reopened Minnesota Highway 23 at Raymond. The highway had been closed there since early Thursday due to the BNSF Railway train derailment.
More than 20 cars derailed about 1 a.m. Thursday, and the ethanol that leaked from some of the tanker cars burned. Much of the town was evacuated until late Thursday morning.
State and federal lawmakers toured the site Friday of the BNSF train derailment in Raymond.
The Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority, based in Morton, had one of nine projects that received funds from the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program.
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Many Raymond residents were not awakened by the sound, but it wasn't long before neighbors, volunteers and law enforcement officers were knocking on doors to start the evacuation process.
Everybody who was trained to help in emergency situations such as the train derailment overnight in Raymond showed up and knew exactly what needed to be done.
Governor, BNSF Railway promise safe, transparent cleanup after derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota
The Minnesota governor and others on Thursday praised the emergency response to the train derailment and fire overnight in Raymond. Ethanol leaking from tanker cars is expected to burn through Friday.
Klobuchar says she was relieved to hear that the train that derailed and caught fire in Raymond did not cause long-term contamination
Updated 5:45 p.m.: The governor has visited the scene of the derailment, and residents are back home. Donations for short- and long-term needs are being coordinated.
MACCRAY Public Schools were open Thursday, but some students and staff from the Raymond area were not there. Superintendent Sherri Broderius said other staff members were pitching in where needed.
From the column: "We take our engagement with communities seriously to ensure the right people know what will be coming through towns in the unlikely event there is an accident."
Cleanup was continuing Friday, and the National Transportation Safety Board was at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.
The highway had been detoured around the city of Raymond.
ADVERTISEMENT