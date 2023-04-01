Minnesota Highway 23 reopened Friday night at Raymond after train derailment

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced at 9:30 p.m. Friday that it has reopened Minnesota Highway 23 at Raymond. The highway had been closed there since early Thursday due to the BNSF Railway train derailment.

More than 20 cars derailed about 1 a.m. Thursday, and the ethanol that leaked from some of the tanker cars burned. Much of the town was evacuated until late Thursday morning.

Cleanup was continuing Friday, and the National Transportation Safety Board was at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

The highway had been detoured around the city of Raymond.