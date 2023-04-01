99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota Highway 23 reopened Friday night at Raymond after train derailment

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 23 at Raymond. It had been closed since Thursday when a train derailed on tracks running parallel to the highway.

Over 100 workers are on the site of the BNSF train derailment in Raymond. The derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on the western edge of town. Efforts by firefigthers to contain the blaze were credited by federal and state lawmakers on Friday with preventing its spread.
More than 100 workers have been on the site of the BNSF Railway train derailment in Raymond shown Friday, March 31, 2023. The derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on the western edge of town. Efforts by firefighters to contain the blaze were credited by federal and state lawmakers with preventing its spread.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Minnesota
Today at 9:57 PM

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced at 9:30 p.m. Friday that it has reopened Minnesota Highway 23 at Raymond. The highway had been closed there since early Thursday due to the BNSF Railway train derailment.

More than 20 cars derailed about 1 a.m. Thursday, and the ethanol that leaked from some of the tanker cars burned. Much of the town was evacuated until late Thursday morning.

Cleanup was continuing Friday, and the National Transportation Safety Board was at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

The highway had been detoured around the city of Raymond.

