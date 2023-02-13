99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota issues grants for cameras on school bus stop arms to catch drivers who illegally pass

Nearly $1.4 million in grants is being distributed to install cameras on school bus stop arms. The cameras help identify drivers who unlawfully drive their vehicles around the buses. The cameras clearly show license plates, and drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.

School bus cameras 005.jpg
The camera to record vehicles who illegally pass school buses while the stop arm is engaged sits just beneath the driver window next to the stop arm on a Palmer Bus Service school bus, shown in a file photo from fall 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 13, 2023 05:08 PM

ST. PAUL — Schools and school bus operators will be receiving nearly $1.4 million in grants to install cameras on school bus stop arms.

It is against the law to drive around a bus that is stopped with the stop arm extended and red lights flashing. Those are all signs that children are about to get on or off the bus.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety announced the grants in a recent news release. The program is a partnership with the Minnesota State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state.

The cameras help schools and law enforcement officers identify drivers who drive their vehicles around the buses. The cameras clearly show license plates, and drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine. They can face criminal charges for passing a bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus or injuring or killing a child.

Related:

Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and its stop arm, whether approaching from the rear or from the opposite direction on undivided roads.

From 2017-2021, law enforcement cited 4,652 drivers for stop arm violations. During a single-day survey in 2022, school bus drivers observed 1,003 stop arm violations.

A state grant program is providing $14.7 million for stop arm cameras in six rounds of grants, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

The grants announced recently represent the fourth round, with two more coming later this year. The $1.4 million for stop arm cameras is headed for 19 schools and transportation companies, including Palmer Bus Service, which operates buses for school districts in Kandiyohi and Chippewa counties, among others.

Palmer Bus Service buses in area counties already have stop arm cameras.

In addition to the cameras, grants will pay for education and awareness efforts to encourage drivers to obey the law.

