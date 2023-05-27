99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota Legislature approves $3 million toward connecting Sibley State Park to Glacial Lakes State Trail

A total of $6.1 million is needed to complete a trail connection from Sibley State Park to the Glacial Lakes State Trail. Rep. Dave Baker will seek remainder of the needed funding next session.

A cyclist rides on the new bike trail system inside Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 8:33 AM

NEW LONDON — The long-sought trail connection from Sibley State Park to the Glacial Lakes State Trail and city of New London is a step closer to completion.

The capital investment bonding bill just approved by the Legislature includes a $3 million appropriation for the link to the Glacial Lakes State Trail, according to State Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar. The appropriation falls short of the estimated $6.1 million needed for the link, but Baker said he has a bill lined up for the next session to seek the remaining funds needed.

This session’s $3 million appropriation is a “great step forward,” said Ron Erpelding of the Sibley State Park Improvement Association. The local citizens group lobbied for the appropriation. It was also instrumental in obtaining state funding to make possible the popular paved recreational trail that was dedicated one year ago within the park.

Plans call for linking the new park trail from its current terminus at U.S. Highway 71 to the Glacial Lakes Trail and New London, a distance of about 4.5 miles. A tunnel for safe passage under Highway 71 at the park was completed as part of the trail project within the park.

The new appropriation means that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources can get started on planning and design work to develop the link, according to Colin Wright, regional parks and trails director with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in Spicer.

While the entire project is not fully funded, Wright noted that there is a lot that can be done with a $3 million allotment. The DNR will have to decide whether to focus its work on extending the trail from Sibley State Park , or to prioritize the pieces of infrastructure needed for the entire link, he explained.

The latest appropriation is part of an effort that can be dated to 1971, when the 22-mile-long Glacial Lakes State Trail was originally authorized on the former Burlington Northern rail bed running between Willmar and Richmond. In 2007, a master plan for the trail included a goal of someday connecting Sibley State Park to the Glacial Lakes Trail.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
