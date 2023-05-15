Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets this week at locations across Minnesota
The ticket's largest payout could be up to $100,000.
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Lottery will be giving away free scratch-off tickets this week across west central Minnesota to the first 100 people — ages 18 and older — at each location to celebrate its newest $5 scratch game, "Road Trip!"
Designed by Minnesota artist Brent Schoonover, the ticket offers cash prizes up to $100,000 and features popular Minnesota landmarks from the Spoonbridge and Cherry in Minneapolis to the largest ball of twine in Darwin.
The events will be held from noon to 1 p.m. The Benson, Cokato, Darwin and Spicer locations are among the 35 to take place across the state.
- Hermann the German in New Ulm, Tuesday, May 16
- Mel's Sports Shop in Spicer, Wednesday, May 17
- Target Field in Minneapolis, Wednesday, May 17
- Glacial Plains Co-op in Benson, Thursday, May 18
- MN State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Thursday, May 18
- Ball of Twine in Darwin, Friday, May 19
- Kwik Trip in Cokato, Friday, May 19
Thirty additional events will be held at Minnesota Lottery retailers.
ADVERTISEMENT