99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets this week at locations across Minnesota

The ticket's largest payout could be up to $100,000.

Lotto.jpg
The ticket was designed by Minnesota artist, Brent Shoonover.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
By Alexandria Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:45 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Lottery will be giving away free scratch-off tickets this week across west central Minnesota to the first 100 people — ages 18 and older — at each location to celebrate its newest $5 scratch game, "Road Trip!"

Designed by Minnesota artist Brent Schoonover, the ticket offers cash prizes up to $100,000 and features popular Minnesota landmarks from the Spoonbridge and Cherry in Minneapolis to the largest ball of twine in Darwin.

The events will be held from noon to 1 p.m. The Benson, Cokato, Darwin and Spicer locations are among the 35 to take place across the state.

  • Hermann the German in New Ulm, Tuesday, May 16
  • Mel's Sports Shop in Spicer, Wednesday, May 17
  • Target Field in Minneapolis, Wednesday, May 17
  • Glacial Plains Co-op in Benson, Thursday, May 18
  • MN State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Thursday, May 18
  • Ball of Twine in Darwin, Friday, May 19
  • Kwik Trip in Cokato, Friday, May 19

Thirty additional events will be held at Minnesota Lottery retailers.

Road-Trip-Media-Kit-2.jpg
A map provided by Minnesota Lottery shows the locations of the other ticket giveaway events.
Contributed image / Minnesota Lottery

What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools planning for free meals for all kids
May 15, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Local
Morton, Minnesota, man pronounced dead at the scene of horseback riding accident
May 15, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-3 at tournament
May 14, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS powers its way to the MaxBat Classic title
May 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular
May 12, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown