Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets this week at locations across Minnesota

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Lottery will be giving away free scratch-off tickets this week across west central Minnesota to the first 100 people — ages 18 and older — at each location to celebrate its newest $5 scratch game, "Road Trip!"

Designed by Minnesota artist Brent Schoonover, the ticket offers cash prizes up to $100,000 and features popular Minnesota landmarks from the Spoonbridge and Cherry in Minneapolis to the largest ball of twine in Darwin.

The events will be held from noon to 1 p.m. The Benson, Cokato, Darwin and Spicer locations are among the 35 to take place across the state.



Hermann the German in New Ulm, Tuesday, May 16

Mel's Sports Shop in Spicer, Wednesday, May 17

Target Field in Minneapolis, Wednesday, May 17

Glacial Plains Co-op in Benson, Thursday, May 18

MN State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Thursday, May 18

Ball of Twine in Darwin, Friday, May 19

Kwik Trip in Cokato, Friday, May 19

Thirty additional events will be held at Minnesota Lottery retailers.