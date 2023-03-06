99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community

Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.

A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the Minnesota Legislature call for transferring the state-owned park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
West Central Tribune file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM

UPPER SIOUX AGENCY — Bills introduced in the Minnesota Legislature propose transferring state land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community before the end of this year.

The House bill HF 2388 , which was introduced Thursday, has its first hearing scheduled at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

A companion Senate bill, SF2250 , was introduced Wednesday and referred to the Senate's Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee. A hearing is not yet scheduled.

The legislation is only a couple of paragraphs long. It says the Department of Natural Resources will transfer state-owned land in the park "for no consideration" to the Upper Sioux Community by Dec. 1, provided there are no legal barriers to the transfer.

HF2388-0 by West Central Tribune on Scribd

By Dec. 15, the DNR would be required to send a report describing any legal barriers that exist and recommending ways to address the barriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contacted Monday by the West Central Tribune, Upper Sioux Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold said he plans to testify at the Wednesday hearing and did not want to comment before the hearing. It would be premature to talk about the bill before its first legislative hearing, he added.

The campground in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park includes an opportunity to camp in tipis. The park has seen visitor and camping numbers increase in recent years as it is discovered for its quiet and beauty and opportunities for hikiing, fishing, and nature and wildlife viewing.
The campground in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park includes an opportunity to camp in tipis, shown in this file photo. The park has seen visitor and camping numbers increase in recent years as it has been discovered for its quiet and beauty and opportunities for hiking, fishing, and nature and wildlife viewing.
West Central Tribune file photo

According to the Upper Sioux Community's website , the community's total land base is 2,325 acres and membership stands at 547. The history page on the website says the land called "Pezihutazizi Kapi (the place where they dig for yellow medicine) has been the homeland for our people, the Dakota Oyate (Nation), for thousands of years."

Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski, who is also chairman of Friends for Upper Sioux Agency State Park, told the West Central Tribune on Monday that he first learned of the legislation late last week.

“We have heard the idea here and there over the last couple years,” he said in a telephone interview, but he was surprised to learn late last week that legislation had been filed already.

The legislation leaves many unanswered questions, he said.

It’s not clear whether the park will remain open or if the land will be used for another purpose after the transfer, Smiglewski said.

The park is near Granite Falls in Yellow Medicine County . Efforts to reach state Rep. Chris Swedzinski , R-Ghent, and Yellow Medicine County Commissioner Greg Renneke of Echo were unsuccessful. Both men represent the area that includes the park.

More Upper Sioux Community
Big Elk Lake - Sherburne County.jpg
Local
New Sherburne County park protects sacred Indigenous site
Tribal heritage officers from the Upper Sioux and Lower Sioux communities and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe worked with Sherburne County and the Trust for Public Land to protect more than 400 acres on Big Elk Lake.
January 24, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
070920.N.WCT.CanadianThistle.0072.jpg
Local
Tribal chairman asks Yellow Medicine County for clarity following prickly confrontation with weed inspector
The Upper Sioux Community tribal chairman is asking Yellow Medicine County for clarity on the role of a weed inspector acting under county auspices after an incident on tribal lands.
January 07, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Parade-goers live it up as they cruise down Lakeview Street while taking part in Saturday's Lake Lillian Fun Days parade on August 6, 2022.
Local
PHOTOS: A year in news photos for 2022
A summary of West Central Tribune photojournalist Macy Moore's favorite images from 2022.
December 29, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Three women listening to a speaker
Local
Minnesota education commissioner visits Yellow Medicine East to observe college course on Indigenous nations
Students who take Introduction to Indigenous Nations and an accompanying study skills course at Yellow Medicine East High School will earn four college credits. School officials hope the course will give a foot in the door for some students who would be first-generation college students.
October 26, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Riverbank stabilizatioon 101322.N.WCT.UpperSiouxP36.jpg
News
Corps of Engineers seeks public comment on riverbank stabilization project near Upper Sioux Wacipi grounds
A riverbank stabilization project planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would protect a riverbank where flooding threatens the Upper Sioux Community's Wacipi grounds.
October 13, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Former Upper Sioux Community police chief to serve two years' probation for reckless discharge of weapon
Christopher Allen Lee, 53, of Clarkfield, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in Yellow Medicine County District Court for recklessly discharging his weapon in a domestic dispute April 15, while he was off duty. Lee pleaded guilty to the charge in August. Three other charges were dismissed for his plea.
October 10, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Sibley State Park name change 001.jpg
Local
New London City Council not ready to support name change for Minnesota's Sibley State Park
New London City Council members voiced support for a continued conversation on the request to change the name of Sibley State Park. They don't feel it is in the city's best interest to take an official position.
October 08, 2022 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny Tribune/ A fissure caused by underground movement has forced the closure of Highway 67 between the main entrance to the Upper Sioux Agency State Park and the road leading to its campground on the Yellow Medicine River.
Local
Highway 67 in Granite Falls area will be rerouted next year
An unusual slope failure has led to the permanent closing of a portion of the highway and will necessitate the removal of a bridge over the Yellow Medicine River in 2026.
October 03, 2022 06:43 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
The sun sets over the Birch Coulee Battlefield Historic Site on Sept. 8, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Remembering the Battle of Birch Coulee 160 years later with visit to historic site near Morton, Minnesota
On Thursday, the Renville County Historical Society held a presentation on the Battle of Birch Coulee, which took place on Sept. 2 and 3, 1862. It was the bloodiest battle of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, claiming the lives of nearly 20 U.S. soldiers and at least two Dakota warriors. Many more were injured on both sides.
September 10, 2022 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
The entrance sign to the Birch Coulee Battlefield Historic Site on Sept. 8, 2022.
Local
PHOTOS: More images from the tour of the Birch Coulee Battlefield Historic Site
More photos from Birch Coulee Battlefield Historical Site
September 10, 2022 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

ADVERTISEMENT

030723.N.WCT.UpperSiouxPark.02
The Yellow Medicine River meanders just upstream of its confluence with the Minnesota River in this file photo in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

The park has historic and cultural significance and is known for its quiet, peaceful setting, he said. Its campground is usually full of campers from Minnesota and surrounding states.

The county and city have generally had open communication with the Upper Sioux Community, Smiglewski said, and he would like to see that continue.

“All we’re asking for is, let’s slow down to gather input and share plans and ideas,” he said. “Now is the time to talk.”

Smiglewski prepared a statement in his role as chairman of Friends for Upper Sioux Agency State Park asking the legislative committee to delay action.

“We are unaware of what the transfer as written in the bill would mean for future public access and use,” he wrote. “Furthermore we do not understand the urgency for this transfer without the benefit of input from the general public.”

He asked that a public hearing be held, preferably in the Granite Falls/Upper Sioux area to allow the public to have a say.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
030423.N.WCT.WillmarSchoolVideos.01
Local
Willmar Public Schools videos illustrate ways students are included in school day
Two videos featuring experiences of students and families have been released by Willmar Public Schools, an effort to spread the district's story to the comunity.
March 04, 2023 05:51 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 case count falls slightly in latest state update
In Minnesota, an average of 735 people a day are diagnosed with COVID-19, and an average of eight people a day die from the disease. Hospitalizations remained steady in the latest state update.
March 03, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
group of swimmers in a pool
Local
Need for more gym space could lead to pool closing at Willmar Middle School
The Building and Grounds Committee of the Willmar School Board discussed filling the Middle School's pool to turn the area into a second gym. The issue will be on the March 13 board meeting agenda.
March 02, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith to lead buildup to new med school at CentraCare
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith has been named to lead the development of an expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.
February 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations fall in state's latest update on COVID-19
Numbers have fallen for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19. New cases now average about 465 a day, and an average of three COVID-19 deaths are reported each day.
February 24, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Blizzard grocery shopping 022123 001.jpg
Breaking News
Local
'Historic' blizzard to impact most of Minnesota through Thursday
State and local officials warned people to stay home during this dangerous storm.
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A student gets onto the bus at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, December 2, 2023.
Local
Families moving away appears to be hitting Willmar's school enrollment
Open enrollment numbers have been stable, but enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools from families moving away from the area, according to a report at the last Willmar School Board meeting.
February 20, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lyle Duerksen, middle, observes as tweaks are made to the middle school robotics team's machine on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Local
Willmar Middle School WARP2 robotics team enjoyed trip to state competition in rookie year
The WARP2 FIRST Robotics team at Willmar Public Schools was able to compete at the state level in its first year. It's the second Willmar Middle School team, due to high interest.
February 18, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota sees new cases fall, hospitalizations rise slightly in state's weekly update
Minnesota saw nearly 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 50 deaths due to COVID-19 in the most recent state update. Nearly 100 more people were hospitalized.
February 17, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board sets priorities, plan for deciding $2 million in budget cuts for next school year
Falling enrollment and inflation are leading to budget cuts in Willmar Public Schools. The school board has set a plan for deciding on the cuts, and it includes a list of unacceptable cuts.
February 14, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown