99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues air quality alert for southern half of state including Willmar

The air quality index is expected to reach orange levels across southern Minnesota on Tuesday. The alert will be in place from noon to 8 p.m. People with breathing conditions like asthma or those doing physical activity or work are encouraged to take precautions.

AirqualityAlertCapture.052323.JPG
A screenshot of a map imaging the anticipated areas affected by the air quality alert.
Contributed / Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:29 AM

WILLMAR — An air quality alert issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Monday warns that much of southern Minnesota will be under an air quality alert from noon to 8 p.m. today. Affected areas will include Willmar, St. Cloud, Marshall and the Upper Sioux communities as well as the Twin Cities metro and areas farther south including Mankato, Worthington, Rochester and Albert Lea.

READ MORE

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health , ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours and the air quality index is expected to reach the orange levels, meaning the air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

People whose health may be affected by unhealthy air quality include those with asthma or other breathing conditions; children and teenagers; people doing extended, heavy, or physical activity such as sports or working outdoors; and healthy people who may be more sensitive to ozone.

The Department of Health encourages people to take precautions such as limiting physical activity and listening to one's body. Those with asthma and other breathing conditions should make sure they have their relief/rescue inhaler with them.

According to the release, ozone is produced on hot sunny days by a chemical reaction between volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen. Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into southern Minnesota. The sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air and produce ground-level ozone.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Senior High School names May 2023 students of the month
May 23, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Montevideo Superintendent of Schools Wade McKittrick holds a 1940 yearbook retrieved from the time capsule. The capsule and its contents of newspaper clippings and the typed rosters of all the students and teachers in the district in 1940 are shown on the table during its opening on May 19, 2023. The capsule was placed in the cornerstone for the junior high and performing arts addition to the Central High School on September 26, 1940.
Local
Time is unsealed as Montevideo Schools opens time capsule placed in 1940
May 23, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball: Paynesville Bulldogs' season comes to a close
May 22, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats advance to Section 8A championship
May 22, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CMCS sophomore Wesley Fussy looks to make a throw to first base for an out during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays don't crumble against MACCRAY Wolverines
May 22, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls finish 5th in CLC Championships
May 22, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott