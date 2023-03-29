99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota Reps. Baker and Urdahl, Sen. Lang to hold town hall Saturday, April 1, in Spicer

A trio of west central Minnesota lawmakers will speak Saturday on the current session, as well as hear from constituents.

Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Don Davis / Forum News Service file photo
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:54 PM

SPICER — Local residents will have a chance to share their thoughts, questions and concerns about what is happening at the State Capitol this Saturday in Spicer.

State Reps. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, and Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, and Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, will be holding a public town hall at 8:30 a.m. April 1 at the Grandstay Hotel and Suites in Spicer.

The free event is open to the public.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
