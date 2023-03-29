Minnesota Reps. Baker and Urdahl, Sen. Lang to hold town hall Saturday, April 1, in Spicer

SPICER — Local residents will have a chance to share their thoughts, questions and concerns about what is happening at the State Capitol this Saturday in Spicer.

State Reps. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, and Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, and Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, will be holding a public town hall at 8:30 a.m. April 1 at the Grandstay Hotel and Suites in Spicer.

The free event is open to the public.