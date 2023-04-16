99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota River and others expected to rise this week

The Minnesota River is at or above flood stage in the region, expected to go higher in the coming week. Overland flooding from the quick snow melt are adding to flooding-related problems in the area.

Area flooding 041523 002.jpg
A structure at Lagoon Park in Montevideo sits partially submerged in water as the Chippewa River floods low-lying land on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Mike Moore photo
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:07 PM

Melting snow along with new snow and rain are expected to contribute to a rise in flood water this week in west central, central and southwestern Minnesota.

The sanitary sewer was shut off to Montevideo’s Smith Addition Sunday at noon due to rising waters. The sewer system is shut down when the river level reaches 18 feet. The Smith Addition is the lowest and most flood-prone area of the city.

According to the National Weather Service, the Minnesota River level Sunday afternoon at Montevideo was 18.53 feet, which is considered to be major flooding. The water is expected to rise to 19 feet in the early part of the week.

The Minnesota River level at Granite Falls was 888.1 feet Sunday, in the minor flooding category. Early in the week it’s projected to crest at 888.9 feet, which would be classified as moderate flooding.

At Morton , the Minnesota River was at 25.38 feet Sunday afternoon, which is considered moderate flooding. By Wednesday, the river level is expected to be 26.3 feet, causing major flooding.

At St. Martin , the Sauk River was observed at 20.96 feet at 4 p.m. Sunday. At St. Cloud, the Sauk River was observed in moderate flood range at 8.15 feet at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Flood stage there is 6 feet.

The North Fork of Crow River near Manannah was observed at 85.72 feet as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The South Fork of Crow River near Cosmos was reported at just over 16 feet at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Crow River at Rockford was observed at 11.17 feet at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, which is the minor category. However, the river there is forecast to crest by late Wednesday at about 16 feet, about 2 feet above major flood stage.

Along with rivers flooding, overland flooding is a problem in the region this spring. Many farm fields and road ditches have standing water. In some areas, the water has gone over highways and rural roads, prompting closures.

Highways closed in the region include:

  • U.S. Highway 75 is closed south of Madison.
  • Minnesota Highway 40 is closed west of Milan due to a bridge closing.
  • Minnesota Highway 22 is closed south of Richmond.
  • Minnesota Highway 40 from Milan to Minnesota Highway 119.

Weekend snowfall Sunday across west central Minnesota may add to the melting snow flows this week.
Snowfall totals reported Sunday by National Weather Service observers include:

  • Grove City - 6.6 inches
  • Vesta in Redwood County - 5 inches
  • Granite Falls - 4 inches
  • St. Joseph - 3.7 inches
  • St. Cloud - 3.1 inches
  • Montevideo - 2.1 inches
  • Olivia - 2.0 inches
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
