6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota road conditions update

Here is the latest road conditions update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Snowplow
A snowplow operates on U.S. Highway 212 in Granite Falls in this Tribune file photo.
West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 11, 2023 12:00 PM

Minnesota road conditions:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
crime-general.jpg
Local
Man arrested after search warrant served in Lake Lillian, Minnesota
March 11, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Kris Shelstad opened the Madison Mercantile one year ago.
Local
Madison Mercantile was built to provide what rural communities need most
March 11, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Voting at Colfax Township Hall
Local
Township annual meetings set for Tuesday, March 14, across Minnesota
March 11, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Edina vs Minnetonka_2033.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina
March 11, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown